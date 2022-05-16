Kimya Poitier selected Thomson Trust Scholar

Kimya Poitier has been selected Lyford Cay International School’s (LCIS) third Thomson Trust Scholar. She joins LCIS from Palmdale Primary School where she was selected as a 2022 Primary School Student of the Year nominee.

Kimya, a sixth-grade student, is the recipient of the LCIS need and merit-based scholarship, supported by a donation to the school’s endowment for scholarships and financial aid by the Peter N. Thomson Trust Family Foundation. She will join the Class of 2028 (Grade 7) at LCIS in August which offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) programs.

“When I found out that I was selected as the next Thomson Trust Scholar, I was so excited,” said Kimya. “I now have the opportunity to attend a school that has all of the activities I love built-in like sailing, golf and equestrian.”

Kimya, who is an artist, musician and golfer, with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA), said she was proud to join the Dragon family.

The tuition award includes all textbooks, software, off-island field trips, examination fees and a student activity account.

“I felt very proud because I know that they had many really bright students to choose from, and they selected me. I feel like my dream came true. I want to say thank you to the Peter N. Thomson Family Trust for giving me this opportunity to attend the school of my dreams. I am looking forward to this new journey from grade seven straight to grade 12.”

The daughter of Racine and Sammie Poitier also participates in many service initiatives in her community. One of Kimya’s unique accomplishments includes minting her very own NFT.

Rose Marie Taylor, LCIS admissions director, said selecting Kimya from the talented pool of applicants was challenging for the committee.

“This particular scholarship aims to support a student who exemplifies outstanding academic achievement, but we were also looking for a student who demonstrates the IB learner profile trait of being balanced – Kimya is such a student. She is multi-talented in the arts, sports and has a 4.00 GPA. She is poised and shows a high level of maturity for her age. I have great expectations for her at LCIS,” said Taylor.

The scholarship allows students, who would not otherwise be able to afford to study at the school, the opportunity at a transformative, challenging and empowering international education. The scholarship is targeted toward a student who exemplifies a track record of outstanding academic achievement.

Applicants for the scholarship must be at least 11 years old by August 31, and planning to enter grades six through nine at LCIS in August. Candidates must be prospective students and may come from any school in the country.

Kimya joins current scholar Melania Nixon, the second award recipient, who is currently in ninth grade.

Tuition fees for the 2022-2023 academic year at LCIS run $28,941 for middle schools (grades six through 10) and $31,360 for high school (grades 11 and 12), according to the LCIS website.

Heather Williams, the first Thomson Trust Scholar, who graduated LCIS in 2021, is now studying biomedical engineering at Ohio State University.

Canadian Peter N. Thomson believed in the development of the community and nation through education. Several years ago, LCIS received a significant gift from the Peter N. Thomson Family Trust, which expanded the school’s ability to share its high-quality IB education with more students from across The Bahamas who would not otherwise be able to afford it.