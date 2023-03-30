Funeral service for thelate Kingsley Alexander “Yalla” Bethel aged 72 of Governors Habour, Eleuthera, will be held on Saturday, 8th April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cupid’s Cay, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Rev’d Kipling Johnson. Interment of cremains will follow in Governors Harbour Public Cemetery, Eleuthera.

Left with fond and loving memories are his, Sister: Mary Ingraham; Brother: Errol Ingraham; Sister-In-Law: Ophelia Ingraham; Nieces: Carol, Glenda & Renae Ingraham, and Nicole Collie; Nephews: Hawett, Bradley, Bruno, Romell & Dwayne Ingraham, and Dennis Collie; Grand Nieces: Romia, Shania & Melia Ingraham; God Children: Charlene Johnson, Shona Knowles, Cecil Petty, Kaitusia Johnson, Tia Johnson Similien, Valencia Sands; Godsister: Felecia Bethel; Adopted family: Fr. Louis Dames, Elizabeth Stubbs, Sherline (Shelly) Filius, Renaud Dorcius, Demetrius & Deshon Johnson, Stephanie Bethel, Paula Bethel, Sandra Young, Denise Clarke, Dianne Farrington, Andre Butler and their families; Other relatives & friends: Patricia Bethel, Sonia Gardiner, Rosie & Charlie Curry & their families, Paul & Judy Simmons, Judy Sands, Tonya Johnson, Ella Delancey, Cebric & Zelma Bethel and their families, Ruth Hutcheson, Rev. Kipling Johnson, Rev. Audley Hepburn & their families; Relatives of the late Cynthia Belle, Herbert Bethel, Doris Johnson, Donald & Vernancha Farrington, Edith Rolle, John Sands, Gordan Sands, Ellen Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson; Roscoe Dames and family, Michael (Carell) and family, Yvette (Charles) Sands and family, Jillian (M’wale) Rahming and family, Ethan (Imani) Dames, Dr. Erin, Courtney and Amber Dames, Stephen Elliott, The doctors and nurses of the Palmetto Point Clinic and Med Surgical PMH; The Governors Harbour and Palmetto Point communities, Batelco Retirees, the officers and members of Ebenezer Baptist Church; and The remaining Governor’s Harbour Hustlers; If your name was not mentioned please know that it was not intentional.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Nassau Street on Tuesday, April 4th 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.