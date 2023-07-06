A Celebration of the Solemn Eucharist of the Resurrection in Thanksgiving for the life of Kirkwood John Edward Simms, 61 years, a resident of Hepburn Alley, will be held on July 8th, 2023 at 10am at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill and Wulff Roads, Nassau, The Bahamas.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to Cherish Kirkwood’s memories are his:

Father: Arnold Simms; Sisters: Cheryl Simms, Gertrude Pearce, Elaine Simms and Nadia (Garth) Small; Brothers: David and Andrew “Kenny” Simms; Nieces and nephews: Javaughn Johnson, Brien Miller, Raven Simms, Dwayne Pearce Jr., Holli Miller, Jordan Pearce, Anastacia Simms, Danielle Pearce, Eryn Marshall, Abigail, Samuel and David Simms, Koi Simms and Peyton and Kamrein Small; Grand-nephew & Grand-niece: Christin Johnson and Emery Moss; Aunts and uncles: Louise (Clarence) Smith, Cyril (Gaynor) Simms, Marina Gibson, Albert (Emma) Simms and Frank Stuart; Cousins: Marion, Philip, Stephen and Sandra Smith, Peter Douglas, Melissa, Patricia, Arthurita Butler, Craig, Andrea and Sharon Simms, Sharon Stuart, Patricia Sawyer, Edward, Kosygen Ewing, Kyle, Benjamin, Albert Jr., Ashton and Torino Simms; John & Francina Adderley, Vince Butler, Voldi O’Bainyear, Vaughn, Jeanette, Colyn and Tanya Woodside, Leslie Johnson, Glenn Adderley, Alfred McKenzie, Ingrid McKenzie, Damien Williams, Nancy and Francisco Adderley, Megahn Strachan, Samuel, Robert, Daniel and Benjamin McKinney, Antoinette Wood, Deltalee Russell; Curlene Taylor, Angela Thompson, Darlene Anderson, Rowena Johnson, Oria Cartwright, Alverna Russell, Claire McKinney, Andrew, Donovan, Floyd and Dwight McKinney, Janet McKinney, Patrice McKinney-Miller, Rebecca McKinney, Ian McKinney, Mark McKinney, Helen Rahming, Karen McKinney, Owen McKinney, Quincy McKinney and Nedra (Clayton) Woodside; Thelma Deal, Barbara, Phillie and Eddie Smith, Ann Maria Wharton, Matthew McKinney, Dr. Jerome McKinney, Queenie McKinney-Foard, Enid Taylor, Anthony, Lynn, Sheila and Stephanie McKinney, Annamae Delancy, Sybilene Cumberbatch, Evelyn, Michael, Danny and Georgina Delancy, Sandra, Stephen, Mark and Dawn Knowles, Dr. Pandora Smith, Anthony McKinney, Joan Campbell, Barry, Whitley, Georgie-mae, Andrew, Debra, Enid, Sammy, Jeleta, McKinney, Corene Taylor, Una Burrows and their families; Hepburn Alley family: Lawrence, Boston, Phadalian, Melissa, Marva, Sandra, Toya, Kenris, Felisha, Danny, Cassandra, Tysha, Lisa, Amelia, Neko, Dell, Dexter, Rashad, Toney, Shawn, Shatania Moss, Kendra Adderley, Clara and Edward McGregor and family, Jonathan Carey, McCartney family , Christopher and the Gibson family, Chris (dog man), Henry Rolle, Virgil Johnson, Pat Knowles, Patrick Adderley, Richard Smith and family, Teresa and Ellis Adderley and family, Par, Jermaine and the Clarke family, Phillip Rolle ( Bumpy), Family of Francina Bethel, Family of Ruthnell Delancey, Levi Rolle, Harry Adderley, Tyrone Archer and family and Jarret Cash, Miss Paula, Sherry, Nyoka, Sharleta, and Petty-Anne Rolle; Other Relative and friends: Mildred McKinney, Henry, Eldora and Patsy Goodman, Gregory Miller, Joyanne and Erald Thompson, Karen Seymour, Shantel Rodriques and family, Amanda Campbell, Anja Dillet, Tina Lockhart, April Rahming, Cheyvonne Bethel, Cheryl Fox, Sherry Thurston, Jeannette Saunders, Anna Williamson, Roland & Esthermae Evans, Dwight Aranha, Orlando “Landlord” Miller, Saunders & Glinton families from Boyd Road., St. Paul’s Methodist College Class of 1980, Fr. Roderick Bain, Fr. Kristopher Higgs, the Parish families of St. Barnabas, Epiphany, and Christ the King, Freeport, Food & Beverage cashiers staff at Altantis, Staff of RBC, Kikivarakis & Co., and Bahamas Insurance Brokers & Agents.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday.