Knights, Lions win GSSSA cross country meet

The C.R. Walker Senior High School Knights and the H.O. Nash Junior High School Lions ran away with the senior and junior divisions, respectively, at the Government School Secondary School Sports Association (GSSA) Cross Country Championship, held at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre on Saturday.

The Knights won two out of a possible four divisions in the senior category. They won the under-20 boys and girls divisions. The C.V. Bethel Senior High School Stingrays won the under-17 boys and girls division.

The Lions won two out of a possible four divisions in the junior category. The won the under-13 and under-15 boys divisions. The C.H Reeves Junior High School Raptors won the under-13 girls division, while D.W. Davis Junior High School Royals came away with the under-15 girls division.

Winning the under-20 boys division was the Knights’ Carlton Johnson, who ended the last 10 meters of the race with a strong sprint to clock 16:05. His teammate Carlos Brown was second after posting a time of 16:07. Finishing third was the C.I Gibson High School Rattlers’ Stephens Joseph, who ran 16:08.

R.M Bailey Senior High School Pacers’ Melvinique Gibson did not need to sprint to make sure she won the under-20 girls division, as she held a sizable lead on the field. She crossed the finish line in 14:52 to win the gold medal. Stopping an R.M. Bailey top-two finish was the Knights’ Natassia Edgecombe, who ran 15:10 to place second. Gibson’s teammate Lauquay Kemp was third after clocking 16:24.

In the under-17 boys division, the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins’ Raywind Winder won that division ahead of a pair of Knights. Winder, who is no stranger to the track and field competitions, posted a time of 11:20 to take the gold medal. The Knights’ duo of Aden Taylor and Ross Martin finished second and third, respectively. Taylor clocked 11:29 and Martin ran 11:30.

It was a neck-and-neck finish between the Stingrays’ Marquell Newbold and the Knights’ A’Karee Roberts for the first position in the under-17 girls division. In the end it was Newbold who finished first with a time of 13:27. Roberts posted 13:28 to finish second. C.C. Sweeting Senior High School Cobra’s Ja’Cora Evans was third when she crossed the finish line in 14:17.

The Lions’ Gabriel Johnson was too good in the under-15 boys division, as he won that division with a time of 8:46. His closest competitor was the Royals’ Chanione Jones, who clocked 9:04. The L.W. Young Eagles’ Ordney Elifaite was third with a time of 9:09.

The Eagles’ Raminique McLennon finished about a minute faster than her next competitor in the under-15 girls division. She clocked 10:40 to run away with the title, while the Lions’ Zante’ Ferguson ran 11:30 to finish second. Third place was won by the S.C. McPherson Junior High Sharks’ Brey’Elle Cooper, who crossed the finish line in 11:39.

The Lions’ duo of Patrero Sherman and Tavares Rolle had to battle each other for first place. However, it was Sherman who crossed the finish line in 10:03, while Rolle finished second with a time of 10:07. The Raptors’ Denzel Clarke was second after crossing the finish in 10:18.

It was a close race in the under-13 girls division, as the A.F. Adderley Junior School Tigers’ Shakinah Lewis won that title in a time of 10:34. The Lions’ Azaria Dean was second after posting a time of 10:35. The Raptors’ Esmaella Pamlean finished third in 10:36.

The GSSSA calendar continues today with regular season softball at the Blue Hills Sports Complex at 4 p.m.