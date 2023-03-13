Knights win another GSSSA track and field title

The C.R. Walker Knights won a sixth consecutive Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Senior Track and Field Championships title on Friday, finishing the three-day meet at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium by a comfortable margin over the second-place C.V. Bethel Stingrays.

The Knights finished the meet with 557 points to hold off the Stingrays who finished with 494 points. The real battle at the meet was for third place as third to fifth were separated by one point. The Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins went into the final day in fifth place but climbed to third, finishing the meet with a score of 325.50 points. The C.I. Gibson Rattlers stayed steady in fourth with 325 points. The R.M. Bailey Pacers dropped from third to fifth, finishing with 324.50 points.

Head coach for the Knights Tia Rolle said that the victory felt good.

“Ednal Rolle paved the way before me when he won four straight,” Rolle said. “We are going to celebrate with a motorcade as we celebrate our accolades for the year. We were not first in some other sports but we were able to win this and cross country. We will give them something to celebrate.”

She said that they were not that good in the sprints but were able to make it up in the field events.

“We did not dominate in the sprints. The other schools were not watching us on the field because that was where we dominated,” said Rolle. “Although we were not able to come first in the sprints, we were in the finals. When you want to compete in the GSSSA, your team has to be all-round. It has to be both track and in the field. Our athletes had ‘Knights Pride’. It was a team effort from the coaches to the athletes.”

There were two top performers in the under-20 boys division with the Stingrays’ Joshua Sturrup and the Rattlers’ Gerrad Rolle both scoring 27 points. The Stingrays’ Marquell Newbold had a busy meet in the under-20 girls division, finishing with a whopping 40 points. In the under-17 boys division, the Pacers’ Finley Etienne was the top performer with 31 points. The Stingrays’ Darranique Morris finished the meet with 34 points to be the top performer in the under-17 girls division.

The Rattlers’ Johnathan Rodgers was close to the CARIFTA mark in the under-20 boys triple jump on Wednesday. He returned on Friday and was able to get the CARIFTA standard of 7.14 meters (m) – 23’ 5” – in the long jump. Rodgers, who won the bronze medal in the triple jump at the 2022 CARIFTA Games, has the CARIFTA standard in the long jump this time as he looks to be named to the team again.

Placing second in the under-20 boys long jump was the Knights’ Reanno Todd who leapt 6.66m (21’ 10-1/4”). Sturrup was third when he posted a jump of 6.24m (20’ 5-3/4”).

The Pacers’ Melvinique Gibson had a good day, completing the triple crown in the sprints. She powered through to finish the 200m race with a time of 25.28 seconds after winning the 100m and 400m races on Wednesday. She held off Newbold who placed second in 26.21 seconds. The Mystic Marlins’ Deamia Bowe ran a time of 26.47 seconds to finish third.

Gibson ran a strong second leg in the under-20 girls 4x400m to help her team which included herself, Laquay Kemp, Danisha Green and Domonique Smith, win that race in 4:35.75. Gibson got her team into a first-place finish after they trailed after the first leg.

“Everyone put their best foot forward and we did what we were supposed to do. God did the rest. I was focused on making my team and school proud and we all did that,” Gibson said.

Two days after the Government High Magic’s under-20 boys won the 4x100m relay, they came back and won the 4x400m. The team of Peter Tilusnord, Lexicio Adderley, Lens Dolcine and Peterson Tilusnord clocked 3:26.70, dominating the entire race.

“This was the plan – to win both relays and we thank our coach for that,” Peterson Tilusnord said. “I ran a good leg and was able to keep the lead. My leg was beginning to feel a little tight at the end of the race.”

The Knights were second in 3:31.36 and the Mystic Marlins crossed the finish line right behind the Knights with a time of 3:31.82.

In one of the final events of the day, the Knights’ D’Jino Alteme was the only competitor to go over 12 meters in the under-17 boys triple jump. He posted a leap of 12.17m (39’ 11-1/4”) to win that event but he was not able to get the CARIFTA standard of 12.94m (42’ 5-1/2”). The Stingrays’ Calvin Armbrister recorded a jump of 11.98m (39’ 3-3/4”) to finish second. Finishing third was the Rattlers’ Ferdinand Jean-Noel with a leap of 11.82m (38’ 9-1/4”).

The C.H. Reeves Raptors won the junior division on Thursday with 533 points. The S.C. McPherson Sharks amassed 347 points to finish second. The H.O Nash Lions were third with 229.33 points. They narrowly held off the fourth-place A.F. Adderley Tigers who finished with 228.50 points. Finishing fifth was the D.W. Davis Royals with 221.83 points.