Knowles, Murray start August strong

The first week of August in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is in the books, and Bahamian players D’Shawn Knowles of the Tri-City Dust Devils and Bertram Murray Jr. of the South Bend Cubs had good production.

Knowles had a tough experience in July with a batting average of .172 but although it is early in August, he is batting .273 this month. He ended July with a season’s batting average of .195, and after Sunday, he is averaging .203 on the season.

Knowles, an outfielder, and the Dust Devils had a difficult time against the Vancouver Canadians in High-A Affiliate action. The Dust Devils lost that series as they were only able to win one game in the six-game series. They now have a 12-24 win/loss record on the season and they sit at the bottom of the Northwest League.

Individually, Knowles had a great series as he came away with six hits in 22 at-bats. He had multiple hits in two games – two hits in each of those games. His best hitting game in the series came when he went 2-for-3 on Sunday in a 6-3 loss. He had eight total bases in the series and one stolen base.

On the season, Knowles has 47 runs scored, 90 hits and two home runs. He has 41 runs batted in (RBIs) and 17 stolen bases. Knowles has an on-base percentage (OBP) of .339 and a slugging percentage (SLG) of .320. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) is .659.

The MiLB season is about to close for the 21-year-old, and he will look to take his game up a notch as he looks to move up the rankings for the Los Angeles Angels. They returned home for a series against the Everette AquaSox. That series began last night in Pasco, Washington. They will be in action again tonight.

Murray Jr. was in action for the Cubs in High-A Affiliate action. In their most recent outing, the Cubs were in a six-game series against Fort Wayne TinCaps. That series was split three games apiece.

The 22-year-old is averaging .238 for the month and .262 on the season. In the series against the TinCaps, which began at the beginning of August, Murray went 5-for-21. He had one run and five total bases in that series.

His best hitting game came on Saturday when he went 2-for-3. It was also the only game in the series in which he had multiple hits.

Murray has 42 runs scored, 66 hits and five home runs to go with 43 runs batted in (RBIs) on the season. He also has five stolen bases. His OBP is .416 while his SLG is .416 causing him to have an OPS of .832.

The Cubs have the best record in the Midwest League West Division at 23-13.

Murray is looking to continue to produce. He and the South Bend Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. That series started last night, and they will be in action again tonight.