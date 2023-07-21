Funeral service for Kristelle Latoya James, 43 yrs., a resident of Perry Place, Mt. Pleasant Village, will be held at Southland Cathedral Global Ministries, Soldier Road West, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Neil A. Hamilton, assisted by Bishop Sanford Rolle. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her memories are her;

Daughter: Kaliyah Wilkinson

Son: Kailand Wilkinson

Mother: Lindalee (Whitzel) Kemp

Father: Derek Knowles

Grandmother: Nellie Mae Cooper

Sisters: Shaquan, Simone and Shauntae Kemp, Lateka (Jerome) Stubbs & Family

Brothers: Dominic & Lamarque Kemp

Niece: Dominique Kemp Nephews: Damonte, Dominic II, Amari and D’Kori Kemp

Aunts: Sandradee (Sacario) Leadon, Abigail (Don – deceased) Pratt, Min. Katherine (Rev. Dr. Neil) Hamilton, Tiffany (Jerry Sr.) Adderley, Robertha Murray, Marsha James, Dorothea Miller, Caren James, Maudline, Tasha, Henridine and Barbara Cooper, Barbara Sawyer, Deborah Lumpkin, Donna Wallace, Patrice (Brian) Webb, Monique Barnes

Uncles: Collinsworth, Jumeo and Zodiac Miller, Marvin and Sherwin James, John Rolle, Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace, Stephen, Willard and Jermaine Wallace,

Cousins: Chaniqua James, Jermaine (Tacoya) and Tito Leadon, Shataz and Shanado Miller, Don Jr., Ronnie and Donia Pratt, Gaige, Garron, and Gositon Fox, Ka’Neil Hamilton, Theron and Jaye Butler, Jerry Jr. and Parishilton Adderley, Jumeo Miller Jr., Mia Miller, Marvinique, Ashton, and Anniesa James, Daran Whyms, Omar Hall, Di’Jon and Faith Cooper, Devanno Dean and Judah Murray, Eurydice Greene

Grand Aunts: Gloria Ward, Edna Pennerman, Myrtle Murphy, Sandra & Deloris Miller

Grand Uncle: Harry Miller

Grand Cousins: Don, Antoinette (Bill), Gregory, Bernadette, Lawrence (Irma), Kayla (Dan), Tanya, Stephano, Barry (Margaret), Ralph (Fiona), Montgomery (Darnell), Michelle, Gizelle, Monalisa, Adrian, Antoine (Marva), Camille ( Roger), Cindy ( Anthony) Curtis, Carlton (Ruth), Albreon, Timothy, Prescola, Chantel (O’Dell), Tabitha (Kevin) Miller, Billyjean, Theresa, Monique, Jennifer, Virginia, Anna, Angela, Laverne (David), Jennifer (Roland), Anthony and Pedro, Maedawn, Phillip, Dorilea (Ronald), Claudell, Dwayne (Merleen), Craig (Sharnette), Gelize, Clarice, Raquel, Trevor (Rosalyn), Mark, Michael, Renee, Lisa, Roberto.

Godparents: Ruth Neily, Eileen Lightfoot Aileen Strachan, George Miller, Hubert Coakley,

Goddaughters: Samia Darville, Jaylah Nicholls; Godsons: Leroy and Logan Taylor

Special Family & Friends: Nacoma Glinton & Family, Harry Reckley & Family, Mario Major & Family, Brooke Evans & Family, Theodore Thurston & Family, Emile Jarrett II & Family, Annette Preval, Sophie Pickstock, Dell LaFleur & Family, The Kemp Family, SAC Class of 1998, The Bahamas Customs Dept. Grand Bahama & Nassau, Mickelle Taylor & Family, Equaina Johnson & Family, Shuthalia Grant & Family, Raymonde Blanc & Family, Chadae Peterson & Family, Samantha Knowles & Family, Adrian Fox & Family, Alexander Burrows & Family, Duvall Darville & Family, Garfield Forbes & Family, Clifton Pinder & Family, David Adderley & Family, Jay Williams & Family, Demarro McPhee & Family, Elsa Neely & Family, Shandokan Wilson, Mitch McKenzie & Family, Tameko Humes & Family, Samantha Lowden & Family, Tito Kemp & Family, Jamal Kemp & Family, Denise, Dennis, Mahkail & Family, Lincoln & Susan Darville & Family, Livingstone & Brenda Dames & Family, The Forbes Family, Roscoe Sturrup, Dr. & Mrs. Phil Huyler & Family, Nehemiah Hield & Family, Hon. Michael & Mrs. Bernice Pintard & Family, Mt. Pleasant Village Family, Breinnae Turnquest, Annamae Delva & Family, Daniel & Izetta Kemp & Family, Deanne Curry & Family, Michelle Belle, Heather Granville & Family, Crystal Brown , Evangelistic Centre Assembly of God Church Family, Bishop Antoine & Min. Indianna Mitchell & Cathedral of Praise Church Family, Bishop Sanford & Rev. Denise Rolle & Family, Pastor Devard & Mrs. Jan Francis & Southland Cathedral Global Ministries, Pastor Steve Dean & Min. Lonia Dean and Central Church of God Church Family, Pastor & Mrs. Frederick McAlpine & Family – Freeport Fellowship Centre Church Family, Jerusha Ministries, Staff of Island Maritime Services Ltd., Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Passport Office Grand Bahama Family, The Grand Bahama Community, Staff of CG Atlantic Medical & Life, Staff of Grand Bahama Children’s Home and Staff of Wendy’s Warehouse.

We humbly apologize to any family members or friends whose names we may have inadvertently left off, it was not our intention to do so. We pray you understand during this trying time for us.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.