DEATH NOTICE

Kristelle Latoya James, 43 yrs., a resident of Perry Place, Mt. Pleasant Village, passed away at the PMH on Friday, June 30, 2023.

She is survived by her mother: Lindalee Kemp; 1 daughter: Kaliyah Wilkinson; 1 son: Kailand Wilkinson; adopted father: Dereck Knowles; step father: Whitzal Kemp; grandmother: Nellie Cooper; 5 sisters, 2 brothers, numerous nieces & nephews and a host of other relatives & friends.