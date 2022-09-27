Kudos to the PM

Dear Editor,



Too often, we have someone in our presence and we dismiss them.

It is only fair to give credit where credit is due.

One could not help but note that our prime minister, in his recent address at the United Nations (UN), put our country in an enviable position as one speaking on behalf of the too often marginalized countries. Yes, black-governed countries!

His delivery can be likened to Haile Selassie. He pointed out the elephant in the room.

I am sometimes disappointed when we hear the chorus that “we are being perceived as a begging nation”.

This can’t be further from the truth as we should be able to “chew gum and do a lay up” at the same time. After all, we will be 50 next year.

While developing a template, which appears to be going on as we speak, we need to explore the other options to assist us. The pathway is already there for carbon credit redemption along with blue zone credits, so why not? After all, we are the least in terms of creating the adverse factors for climate change, yet we and other small island nations pay the highest price.

The PM was correct to say if not for us, then for yourselves. That was brilliant!

I am likewise saddened to see that an article was posted that our prime minister wants to be like Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

One’s country should and ought to be proud of their leadership on the world stage. Shouldn’t we be proud that globally prestigious news outlets actively seek out our prime minister to get the needed sound bites on these natural disasters?

He represents us, regardless of party colors. And the issue is so large and challenging, it does require all of us, regionally, to address, particularly when we are taking on larger and more complex nations which have well-oiled alliances.

Davis and Mottley are forming a resolute and formidable team.

What we don’t want is disruptive messaging coming from one region.

What we don’t want or need to see is one trying to outdo the other to reach a higher platform.

What we want to see is that while we are building and rebuilding our homes, and crisis-devastated infrastructure, we also deploy the needed reflections and seek justified remuneration for pain and devastation that most agrarian economies would/could never create.

We think Davis has and will be seen as a leader who also brings value content to complex global politics and issues.

In his expression for solidarity for Cuba, he was “on point”. America, by their posturing, is attempting to do the same thing France did to Haiti but in our time. We can’t and should never allow that to a regional country.

In his delivery on Haiti, he was on point. We need sturdy and resilient democracies and less interference.

However, it’s one thing to have a good speech, cheers, accolades and great viral postings, but it’s quite another thing to implement things.

Moving forward, the Davis administration must take the lead. In short, diplomacy needs to be transformed.

It needs to be transformative, transactional in all ways, one which engages, not waiting for crisis.

This is done by appointing intelligent and innovative personnel at these European postings.

We need people who can aggressively engage these predominantly French, German, Austrian and Italian-cultivated (but also other global citizens) financial regulating institutions such as the FATF and the OECD.

Let us be real for a minute; politicians only rubber stamp what has already been prepared by the “on-the-ground” public servants.

It is these same global citizens from St. Elsewhere who don’t know The Bahamas, don’t care to visit The Bahamas, who our people have to engage with. They, too, need that message which the prime minister delivered.

We happen to be The Bahamas in the 21st century and we don’t need to be on any black or gray list.

Finally, in line with the prime minister, we need to send such brilliant staffers to Africa, to South America and to Central America to promote unity and commerce.

In this way, we can right the long-imposed colonialism that we see impacting us.

I wish the prime minister well. When he does well, so do we.



— Deogenes

