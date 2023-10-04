Obituaries

KURT IRVIN DORSETT

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. KURT IRVIN DORSETT, age 74 years of # 11 Silver Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at his residence on Monday, September 25th, 2023.  

He is survived by his Wife: Mildred Judith Dorsette; Son: Kurt Irvin Dorsette; Daughter: Vinita Danette Katrina Hodgkins; Son-in-law: Terry Austin Hodgskins; Daughter-in-law: Shekera L. Dorsett; Grandsons: Kurt Joshua Dorsett, Trent Kameron Dorsett and Azaire Richard Hodgskins and a host of other Relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

