Lady Quincie Bridgette Stubbs, aged 52, of Coconut Grove Avenue, Harbour Island, died on Sunday, April 24th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Pastor Omar Stubbs; Daughter: Hadassah Abigail Stubbs; Mother: Ethel-Mae Gibson; Sisters: Linda McPhee, Paula Bryan, Novia Percentie, and Romanda Stubbs; Brothers: Dexter Percentie, Anton Gibson, Paulo, and John Percentie; 6 Aunts; 6 Uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.