Laing chooses Howard University

Bahamian hurdler Otto Laing had narrowed his tertiary education spots to five schools, and in the end, the 18-year-old chose the Howard University Bison. He made his decision at his old primary school – Xavier’s Lower School yesterday.

Flocked by his father, coaches, family and friends, Laing tried on all five school hats, juggled them, and then he and his current coach, Daron Lightbourne, unzipped their jackets to reveal their Bison’s jersey.

“It boiled down to which school would take care of me rather than choose one because of the name,” Laing said. “I wanted to be where I was going to blossom and excel. I know Howard coaches are going to take care of me. Me being all the way from The Bahamas and going to D.C. to showcase my talents is a dream to me.”

The other four schools that were finalists were Louisiana State University (LSU), the University of South Carolina, Liberty University and the University of Kentucky. He said he knew it was a risk taking the year off from school, but it worked out in the end.

“It took a lot out of me because I was sitting down and thinking if I should take the year off and would I be able to have the opportunity. It all came down to me trusting God and talking to God. My coach and I decided that I would take the year off. Everything went according to plan,” Laing said.

Laing joins the Bison which already has five Bahamian swimmers in the aquatics program. Also, there is a familiar face who will be joining Laing with the Bison track and field team as Adam Musgrove is committed as well.

“Both of them are going to Howard and they have a personal relationship with me and that was how they got to where they needed to get. Once a coach gives you that personal relationship and makes you feel welcomed, it helps. The coaches at Howard did that and we were set to go with that,” Lightbourne said.

Laing, who has been with Bahamas Speed Dynamics Club for a year, had an up and down season as he dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season before being able to run a lifetime’s best of 13.49 seconds in the 110 meters (m) hurdles later in the season. His personal best came at the 50th CARIFTA Games where he bagged the silver medal for himself and the country.

At Howard, the 2022 St. Augustine’s College (SAC) graduate will be under the watchful eyes of Olympian and former world champion in the 110m hurdles David Oliver. Laing has lofty goals for his freshman season and he feels healthy and ready.

“Expect me to be at regionals. I look forward to breaking some collegiate, facility and school records and I am just looking forward to having a great collegiate year,” he said.

Lightbourne feels that this is the best environment for Laing as it is a smaller school and he trusts Oliver to take Laing and Musgrove to the next level.

The Bison had five athletes compete at regionals this past season but they were unable to qualify for nationals.

Laing thanked everyone who assisted in making yesterday a reality.