Obituaries
Lakiesha Jabrielle Hanna
DEATH NOTICE
Lakiesha Jabrielle Hanna age 30 years of Nassau Village died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.
She is survived by her mother: Jane Hanna; brother: Tyrese Hanna; grandmother: Isabella Harris; aunts: Audrey Harris, Paula Harris, Iona Harris, Christina Cleare, Caroline Lyles Judy and Shantell Hanna; uncles: Joseph (Jo), Edward, Keith, George, and William Harris, Derick, Ezra and Gregory Hanna, Felix Bain and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.