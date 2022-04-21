DEATH NOTICE

Lakiesha Jabrielle Hanna age 30 years of Nassau Village died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

She is survived by her mother: Jane Hanna; brother: Tyrese Hanna; grandmother: Isabella Harris; aunts: Audrey Harris, Paula Harris, Iona Harris, Christina Cleare, Caroline Lyles Judy and Shantell Hanna; uncles: Joseph (Jo), Edward, Keith, George, and William Harris, Derick, Ezra and Gregory Hanna, Felix Bain and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.