Mr. Lancelot Curvin Evans, 65 yrs., Bahama Sound Drive, Nicholls Town, Andros, Died on Monday, August 14,2023 at his residence.

He is survived by his Children: Garth and Jai Evans, Brothers: James Smith, Junior Evans and Martin Evans, Sisters: Katherine Evans, Sally Evans, Madline Evans,Mae Evans and Constance Evans, 1 Grand Child and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being handle by Rosewill Memorial Mortuary located on Market Street and Oxford Avenue. Funeral announcement will be announce at a later date.