Obituaries

Lancelot Curvin Evans

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Mr. Lancelot Curvin Evans, 65 yrs., Bahama Sound Drive, Nicholls Town, Andros, Died on Monday, August 14,2023 at his residence.

He is survived by his Children: Garth and Jai Evans, Brothers: James Smith, Junior Evans and Martin Evans, Sisters: Katherine Evans, Sally Evans, Madline Evans,Mae Evans and Constance Evans, 1 Grand Child and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being handle by Rosewill Memorial Mortuary located on Market Street and Oxford Avenue. Funeral announcement will be announce at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Brudenell Kelly

August 24, 2023

James Miller Jr.

August 24, 2023

Sebron Lerris Culmer

August 24, 2023

Rowena Cleare

August 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button