FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Landa Cleare age 69 years of Twynam Heights; Formerly of Cat Island will be held on Saturday February 12th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Angelic Baptist Church, Joe Farrington. Officiating will be Rev. Kingsley Pinder assisted by other Ministers pf the gospel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Landa was predeceased by his parents Olanda McKenzie & Buena Cleare, his wife Latanya McKenzie, son and stepson, Delroy McKenzie & Kemar Walkine

He survived by:

His daughters: Alexis, Alecia, Anais, Ajiah McKenzie

Stepdaughter: Ayendi Walkine

Adopted Daughters: Lorshander Bowe & Malita Bannister (Christopher Bowe)

Adopted Sons: Corneilus and Clavar Adderley

Grandchildren: Ricardo, Javardo,Ashton, Ayiesha & Azaiyah McKenzie, Ameir, Aniyah & Journey Walkine, Cierra Smith, Summer & Amani Scott, Lathan & Randolph Symonette, Tren’Niyah Gadson, Danovia & Dawn Lundy & Avery Bannister Jr.

Great-grandchildren: Kendal Lyden

Sisters: Rosemary & Sylvia Smith, Dana Lyas (Anthony Lyas), Tanya Sutherland ( Lynberge Sutherland ), Tamanicka Munroe

Brothers: Alfred Smith Sr, Dwayne and Joseph McKenzie

In laws- Evelyn & Glen Rodgers, Theda & Andre Weech, Matheild & Anthony Barret, Derek Walkine

Nieces: Lashandell, Brittany, Carlissa, Lasadie, Shervanya, Bernae Smith, Davionne & Davia Munroe, Ruby Lyas, Melonie, Stacy & Tracy McKenzie, Amber, Ariel, Andreas Weech, Derecia & Darcia Walkine

Nephews: Ryan, Dalano & Alfred Smith Jr, Kenroy Ellis, Thomas, Timothy & Don Neely, Nicholai, Kristen & Terrell McKenzie, Craig Saunders, Derek Walkine Jr, Anthony, Jovanni, Taje Barret

God children: Tonio Balliou, Shawnett Smith, Toi Dean, Landa Oliver,

Special Friends: Dancer Blue, Norman Bastian, Squar, Bertram Garland and Andrew Stubbs.

Close Friends & family from The Berry Islands Family : Shelly Rolle & Family, Keva Wallace- Reckley & Family, Natasha Johnson & Family, Bradley Knowles & Family, Terry Winder and Family, Barrington North & Family, , Dion Feaste & Family, Shawnette Smith & Family, Alexandra Campbell & Family Kevin Wallace & Family, Juan Saunders, Dominique Neely, Quienton, Emmy, Errie & Eddie Brennen, Terrance Winder Jr, The Bastian Family, Lynn and Lorrie Rolle, William Dean & Family, Bonner, The Darville Family, The Brennen Family, The Williams Family, Cooliemae & Family, Roger Pinder & Family, The Butler Family, Tanya Davis & Family, Ramon Bethel & Family, Joe Carey & Family, Marcus Francis & Family, Cleveland Ramsey & Family, Dirk McCually & Family, Wayne Thompson & Family, Mr. Wallie & Family, Liz Newman & Family, Kimberly Eldon, Jeff Carrol & Family, Susan Bethel, Darnell Burrows & Family, Cardinal Rolle Sr., & Family, Gilda & Shelly, Paula, Jan & Family, Clyde Gomez & Family, Precious & Family, Dennis & Family, Neville Knowles Sr., & Family, The Chub Cay Family and many more.





Other friends and family include Linda Neely & Family, Patrice Anderson & Family, Canrea Symonette, Khadaff Whyms, Temiko Jackson, Curtis Murphy, Clayton Duncombe, Melony Rahming & Family, The Palm beach Street Family, The Englerston Family, The Podoleo Street Family Norma Adderley & Family, Bertha Rolle & Family, Petrona Butler & Family, Susiemae Dorsett & Family, Ron Murphy & Family, Sandra Knowles, Monique & Abigail Smith, Rev. Rolston Smith & The Angelic Baptist Church Family and so much more.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.