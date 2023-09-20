Landlord from bizarre incident died from cardiac arrhythmia, police say

The cause of death of a 22-month-old who died along with his father under unusual circumstances in New Providence last week is undetermined, according to police.

The toddler’s father, Jermaine Miller, 42, died as a result of cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

“That file is being prepared to present to [His] Majesty’s coroner,” Johnson said. “So, a further investigation is done by the coroner and then a final conclusion will be done to that investigation.”

The bizarre incident involved police being called to Family Street in the middle of the night to reports that a landlord was attacking his tenants.

As police were about to breach a bedroom in the home that Miller locked himself in, he reportedly broke a glass, jumped outside the home through a window, and jumped in a garbage bin nearby.

By the end of the encounter, Miller and his son were dead. The toddler didn’t have visible wounds however, “there was some discoloration of the skin,” police reported.

Johnson also revealed yesterday that the results of the toxicology report will tell investigators what substances, if any, the boy and his father had in their systems.

“Of course, we have to wait on the toxicology report. That’s in the process of being done and we would be in a position to come back to you and see if that is the case, but that’s a procedure that was already done. We’re awaiting those results.”

Relatives described Miller, a taxi driver, as a “provider” and go getter.

Family members also described him as a nice person who stayed to himself.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said last week officers questioned the mother of the child – who was identified as Anwar Miller as they were still trying to put the pieces together.