Landlord who died in bizarre circumstances had ‘high concentration’ of marijuana in system

A toxicology examination performed on Jermaine Miller, 42, the landlord who died under unusual circumstances in New Providence last month, found that he had a “high concentration” of marijuana in his system, according to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

However, the commissioner said yesterday that nothing showed up on Miller’s 22-month-old son’s report.

The bizarre incident involved police receiving reports in the middle of the night that a landlord was attacking his tenants on Family Street.

As police were about to breach a bedroom in the home that Miller locked himself in, he reportedly broke a glass, jumped outside the home through a window, and jumped in a garbage bin nearby.

By the end of the encounter, Miller and his son were dead. The toddler didn’t have visible wounds, however, “there was some discoloration of the skin,” police reported.

Last month, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson revealed that Miller died as a result of cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat.

The cause of death of his son was still undetermined.

Fernander said yesterday that the investigation was ongoing.