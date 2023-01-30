Lanisha Rolle matter ‘very much active’, police chief says

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said Friday a police matter involving former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle is “very much active”, though he did not give any details about what the matter entailed.

“At this stage with Lanisha Rolle, that matter is very much active, very much active,” said Fernander when asked for an update.

He told reporters earlier this month that Rolle and her husband were being questioned by police, but declined to say why.

Last November, following reports that police were investigating her, Rolle said, “justice will prevail”.

“I stand by my record that as minister, as far as I am aware, all proper procedures were followed, as far as I was aware as minister,” said Rolle, who resigned from the Minnis Cabinet in 2021.

“A minister does not know everything in a ministry at any given time. So, to the best of my knowledge, everything, as it relates to me, there were protocols, there were persons in places who should have followed protocols and I believe that they did.

“Where they did not, whatever investigations or inquiries will reveal whatever process was or was not followed.”

She added, “I certainly believe that in due time, the truth will be exposed. I have resigned from Cabinet from February 23, 2021, and since then, we are here today.

“I recall the last official report, the audit report disclosed to my information that the accounts of Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture were fairly maintained.

“I did not hear that another audit or any further investigation was going on and so we are where we are today.”