Funeral service for the late Larez Johnson age 36 years of Thompson Lane will be held at Voice Of Deliverance, Deliverance way, Malcolm Allotment Subdivision on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. officiating will be Chief Apostle Leon Wallace assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone road.

Cherished and lasting memories will forever be held by: His Mother Audrey Johnson (deceased) Father: Mitchell Poitier; Stepmother: Arlene Poitier; Brothers: Dr. Quintin Johnson (Cleanne) of New York, Henderson Armbrister; Sisters: Shenika Johnson, Mikita Gray, Lashena Whymms and Ashley Poitier; Nephews: Maverick and Jordan Armbrister,King Edward and Rashard Darville; Nieces: Sharranda Burrows, Jasmine Adderly, Tynika Cargill, Aaliyah Johnson and Kiara Poitier; Special Friend: Vernae Simmons; Uncles: James and Allan “Candy” Gilbert, Hezekiah Poitier, Hartley Neilly, Cedric Wilson, Vincent Wallace-Whitfield, Kevin Sands, Authrey Bannister Sr. and Alvin Gardiner; Aunts: Janet Gilbert, Berthalee Walkes, Ruth Edgecombe, Senora and Jenny Gilbert, Julia Munroe, Lucita Poitier, Peseretta Hicks, Branhilda Wallace-Whitfield, Brendalyn Neilly, Alma Sands and Barbara Poitier; Cousins: Ian and Kevin Gilbert, Keisha and Nathasa Gilbert, Kim Gilbert-Wilson, Wilfred and Cruz Gilbert, Cory Bain, Givano Gilbert of Salt Lake City, Wayne Moncur, PC 2711 Reynaldo Walkes, Leonard Edgecombe Jr., Alberto, Leonardo, Allancio, Teron Gilbert, Davidson Thompson, Samantha Thompson, Jonathan Jr., Archie and Jason Cambridge, Dr. Krista Walke- Francis, Dr. Marissa Moncur, Sophia McKinney, Jackie Fox, Estella, Nicole and Patrice Evans, Miranda, Wayne (Pam) and Kimberly Munroe, Julia Storr, Margaret Jones, Pedro Morley, Jaward Darling, Keisha Edgecombe and Shannay (Samuel) Sawyer, Rokell Major, Annischa (William) Hunt, Arnette (Ricardo)Ingraham, Cynarra (Errol) Holmes, Joana, Dianne, Betty (Leonard) Cedric Jr. Samantha (Dario) Robinson, Sherell (Stanley) Bernard, Shalesia Bannister, Authrey Jr.(Destiny)Bannister, Patrelle (Michael) Carey, Ramesh, Zemesco, Wellington and Joshua Poitier, Brittany (Wallace) Munroe, Brieon and Braelyn McPhee, Reid Ingraham, Eli, Cai Holmes, Leah Coleby, Omar, Tramaine and Magin Blyden; Jasmine and Jayden Rawlins Dexter Mitchell, Isaac Bethel, La’Niyah Rolle, Jaliyah Coleby, Gemai Sherman, Dior Mitchell, Chamarie, Omani and Ayden Blyden, Turkessa (Ellie) Hendfield, Philip, Julian, Kairos, Kari, Jayla, Zion, Zachery, Shabeth any,Shando, Naveah and Ava Rose. Gracie, Sadie, Jenny, Pastor Vernis Storr, Renty, Neka, Simeon, Frederick, Bernard, Prince, Elizabeth, Pearlimae, Timothy, Rev. Ornan Johnson, Bishop Philemon Wilson, Esther, Jackson, Anthony, Emmanuel, Florence, Medris, Ernestine, Eleanor, Cosette Johnson. Friends: D’Angelo Pearson, Gicoya Johnson, Renta Storr Jr and Dan Missick and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. The Family sincerely apologizes for any names that may have been inadvertently overlooked.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.