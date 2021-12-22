Large turnout for food vouchers

The sun had barely risen yesterday morning, but cars were already lined up on University Boulevard as Bahamians in need of assistance waited for food vouchers.

The food drive, which was an effort to provide groceries to families struggling to put food on the table, was put on by the Fox Foundation.

Fox Foundation cofounder Adriana Fox said the numbers clearly showed the difficult times people in The Bahamas are facing.

“You can see it,” she said.

“The country is obviously facing some hard times at the moment and it takes private entities, charities, just citizens of The Bahamas to help one another out. They always say to be your brother’s keeper and I think once we do that, The Bahamas will see more growth and go a long way.”

Fox said roughly $250,000 had been spent on the 6,000 grocery vouchers that were being given out yesterday. Those who showed up at the event also received a bag with additional goods along with their vouchers.

Fox also noted that an additional $100,000 was spent on vouchers for children from The Sports Centre and Kelly’s, which were being given out later in the day in the Kemp Road area.

“We know that during Christmas time, persons might need a ham or a turkey or probably even just groceries for their kids during this season,” Fox said.

“And we know that we’re still in a pandemic and we just want to make sure that we touch some lives and I think we’re going to touch over 6,000 persons here today and I think that’s a good blessing.”

A woman named Pauline said she had walked to the event with the hope of receiving a voucher.

She said she made the effort to come out for her own “livelihood”.

“I need it, and that’s why I’m here,” she said.

“I walked here.”

Pauline, who had already been waiting in line for two hours, described the event as a blessing.

“It’s a good thing,” she said.

“It’s a good thing what they’re doing. It’s a blessing what they’re doing.”

The COVID pandemic took a drastic toll on The Bahamas’ tourism-dependent economy.

The shutdown of the global tourism industry in early 2020, combined with lockdowns, curfews, and additional restrictions led many businesses to close their doors, some of which have yet to reopen them.

Unemployment soared, and while things have drastically improved in the past year, there are still many people who have yet to recover.

Esther, who was also waiting in line yesterday, said the vouchers could not have come at a better time. Her grandson’s birthday was yesterday, just days before Christmas.

“You really don’t have no job, you understand?” she said.

“And this is a great help.”

Esther added, “I’m very happy, very elated about it. It’s a good help.

“At least he’s doing something. That’s a help.”

Fox Foundation cofounder Adrian Fox said yesterday that he thought it was important to help people given the difficult times the nation is facing.

“I saw a need to do this because people need help, and especially around Christmas time it’s good to give back as well,” he said.

“And a food drive is very important because people need to put food on their tables in this Christmas time.

“… So we’re just trying to assist the country and the government as much as possible, you know.”