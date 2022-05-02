LaRoda: Brace for busy hurricane season

Ahead of the 2022 hurricane season, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda yesterday warned residents to brace for an active season.

“Residents are encouraged to be ready and stay ready no matter the forecast,” he said during a church service kicking off Disaster Preparedness Month at Zion Baptist Church on Shirley Street.

“More frequent busy seasons should remind us all that it only takes one storm on our shores to have a very serious impact.”

The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30. Weather experts predict at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes, four of which will be Category 3 or higher.

“I am advised that residents of The Bahamas should brace for another busy hurricane season …,” said LaRoda, who has ministerial responsibility for the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

“Weather experts have observed a pattern in recent years of systems developing before June 1 of the hurricane season.”

LaRoda noted that this is the seventh consecutive year of an above average hurricane season.

“This means that residents would be advised to review their hurricane plans and begin seasonal preparation early,” he said.

Last year was the third most active season on record in terms of named storms. There were 21 named storms with seven hurricanes, four of which were major hurricanes.

The Bahamas was not hit by any storms last year.

Grand Bahama and Abaco were devastated in 2019 by Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 monster storm.

Some residents on Abaco were still living in tents in the ruins of their homes when The Nassau Guardian visited earlier this year. Others lived in government-donated domes and are still trying to recover from the economic blow the storm and the COVID-19 pandemic dealt them.