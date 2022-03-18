LaRoda: DRA never paid employees’ NIB

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday that since its inception, the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) has not paid any National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions for its employees.

“What is also concerning is that at December 2021, the DRA owed NIB $168,793.89,” LaRoda said in Parliament.

“There were no payments made to NIB on behalf of the staff of DRA since its inception.

“I want to assure the public and those employees, former and present, that we are addressing those matters.”

The DRA was established in 2019, following the passage of Hurricane Dorian over portions of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The Category 5 storm visited catastrophic damage on those islands.

In response, the government established a new ministry and authority to oversee recovery efforts.

LaRoda also raised issue over a joint venture entered into by the previous government with a foreign entity to build a hurricane center on Abaco.

“There was a joint venture between a Bahamian and a foreign entity for the plans and also the construction of that facility along with some government homes of which $400,000 was disbursed,” he said.

LaRoda said $215,000 was disbursed to one entity and “attempts were made” to recover those funds.

He noted that those attempts were made under the Minnis administration.

He said the entity said the money was paid on “pre-procurement costs, of which there were three days of per diem at $22,000 per day”.

“To date, $900,000 has been spent on that project; and when I last visited the site in Abaco, I could tell you that the foundation has not been poured yet,” he said.

“Nine hundred thousand [dollars spent] on a project that was scheduled from $1.8 million that has ballooned to $3.7 million and all we have is a structure with the foundation not poured with steel coming out of the ground.

“I’m not a construction man but I do know that that does not sound right.”