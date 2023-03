DEATH NOTICE

LARRY ” BOBBY” ROBERT GILBERT, 66 Of Domingo Heights, Nassau Bahamas, died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday February 25th, 2023. He is survived by his Mother: Caroline “Rita” Moxey, Father: Wellington George Gilbert Sr. (Predeceased), Daughter: Doretha Knowles and Kenyatta Johnson, Sons: Lavardo Gilbert and Trae Gilbert and a host of numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.