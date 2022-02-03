Obituaries

Larry Sylvester “Daylight” McKinney

Graveside Funeral service for Larry Sylvester “Daylight” McKinney, 62 yrs., a resident of Golden Gates Straight, Carmichael Road, will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Dr. Trent Davis.

He was predeceased by his mother and father: Florence Rigby and Bill Rolle.

Cherished memories will forever linger the hearts of his Daughter: Anastacia Rolle; Sons: Jamaal Rolle, Oquendo Rolle, Leonardo Mcintosh; Granddaughters: Ifarnia McKinney, Kadedra Rolle; Grandsons: Perry Johnson, Jamaal Rolle Jr., Oquendo and Omari Burrows, Makai Bethel; Great- grand: Denia McKinney, Carlson Coakley, Ameerah Johnson; Sisters: Shanell Rolle Martin and Dianne Rolle; Brothers: Desmond, Jermaine, and Travis Rolle; Brother in Law: Leon Martin; Sister in Law: Easter Rolle; Nephews: Desmond Rolle Jr., Andy and Alex Rolle, Charles and Travis Rolle Jr.; Nieces: Domaine Rolle, Glendea Crystal Smith, Elizabeth Rahming, Jasmine and Jamien Rolle and Tyra Rolle; Cousins: Sheelyn Sawyer, Thelma Storr, Keren Rolle, Hevenia Mckinney, W/2339 Thomasina Smith, Minister Tiffany Reid, Samantha Williams, Macia Rolle, Tanasha Deleveaux, Sandy McKenzie; Male Cousins: Samuel Williane, Vincent Mckinney, Phillip Seymour, Don Mckinney, Anthony Mckinney, Rooseveth Deleveaux, Reginald Deleveaux, Michael Mckinney, Norman Seymour, Tiko Mckinney, Shawn Clarke, Anthonia Woodside, Echo Deleveaux; Special Friend: Sandy Rigby; Extended family and friends: Ministry of Environmental Health, Dion Demeritte, David Forbes, Kyle Ferguson, Jason Butler, Cyprian Cunningham; Other living family and friends: Rolle, Rigby, The McKinney Family, The Environmental Health family, The Miami Street boys and girls, Englerston and The Corner boys and girls family; Neighbours: The Stubbs family, The Deleveaux family, The Flowers family, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.

