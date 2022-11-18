Ferguson’s Funeral Directors

Tele/Fax: 356-2187

Funeral Notice

Funeral Service for Latoya Sherrine Stubbs age 39, of #5 Rosalind Street, Chippingham, will be held on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Centerville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5th Terrace, Centerville. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph assisted by Pastor Barrington Brennen and Pastor Carl Johnson. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to Cherish her memories are her loving Parents: Denise and Harrison Moxey Jr., Keith and Denise Whitfield; Sisters: Najaè Moxey, and Trevon Thurston; Brothers: Harrison Moxey III, Nathan Moxey, Trevor Whitfield jr., and Lavar Ferguson of New York; Sister in Law: Erin Moxey; Brother in Law: Omar Thurston. Nieces: Jade, Demia, Madison & Mercedes Thurston; Nephew: Devon McPhee; Aunts: Rosalie Fawkes of Freeport Grand Bahama, Ruthnell McPhee, Charlene Miller, Asheran Stubbs, Hyson Gardiner, Yoland Ramsey, Camastra Johnson, Dionne Stubbs. Miller, Mary Davis, Tremell Smith, Chrystal (Shawn) James, Kendra Smith, Erica Hall; Uncles: George, Johnathan & Kirkland Fawkes, Lefred Stubbs of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Chief Petty Officer Dominique McPhee, Brent (Theaa) Smith, Keith Davis, Gareth Stubbs, Trevor Stubbs Walter Gardiner Sr, Robert Johnson; Grand Parents: Alfred & Pamela Stubbs, Euryale McKenzie, Rose Burrows and Peter Whitfield; Grand Aunts: Maude Sturrup, Beverley Smith; Grand Uncles: Goerge Sturrup, Taylor Oliver; Great Grand Aunt: Ann Humes, Matilda Woodside; God Parent: Claudine Johnson; God Children: Unique Munroe, Aaliyah Jolly; Cousin: Charmaine Ferguson, Meoshi Fawkes, Phyllipa Ambrister, Phyllis (Jermaine) Smith, Jermeco Rodgers, Lexton Stubbs, Policia Rolle, Palicia Ferguson of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Georgina Sturrup, George, Shantell, and Jonathan Fawkes, Dondre, Dominic, Donnell, and Dion Fawkes, Johnell Caya, Torkell Fawkes and Jonathan Fawkes Jr., Kevin, O’niel, Omar, Joshua, Nathan, Joel, and Rachel Fawkes, Yvette and Caron Williams, Marie Fowler, Suezette Rolle, Shavonne, Sean, Annissa and Samantha Smith, Marvin (Kayla), Maudell (Latoya) Sturrup, Linkcoya Smith, Melanie, Doyle, Charmaine Thomas, Torrian Gibson, Verona Charlton, Shannon Hanna, Oranique Rolle, Andrew, Maria, Otaine, and Achara Woodside, Teron (Carol-Ann) Ferguson, Sidney and Savanna Glinton, Aaliyah and Aiden Miller, Nakeisha, Shakeithra and Feleicia Burrows, and Keith Burrows Jr, Walter Gardiner Jr, Jason, Shawn and Brian Gardiner, Hugh and Horatio McPhee, Alicia Johnson, Ramon, Gareth, and D’nae Stubbs, Terrel Stubbs, Adrian Ramsey Jr, Erron, Christopher, and Adian Ramsey. Fresh Creek Andros Family: Gordan Coakley, Renardo Hinsey, Jameka Coakley, Tyrell Marshall, Lashae Mackey, Rokelle Ferguson, Shaneal Hanna, Georgette McCartney, Pinky, Carla McPhee, and the First Down staff members, D’Anntaie, Mary, Megan, Cedtisha, Cindy, Kayla, Tania, Racquel, Trecey and members of Big Yard Intl. Friends and Relatives: Pastor Dr. Paul and Mrs. Joan Scavella and the Centerville Seventh-Day Adventist Church family, Charles and Deborah Zonicle, Delmon and Anne Rolle, Jonathan & George Zonicle, Edwin and Andria Musgrove and Family, Mrs. Angela Butler and family, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Deveauvx, Erica Laing, and staff at the Island Game Company including Ms. Newton, Valentino and Tanya Hanna and family, Lillian Rolle, Janet McDonald, Betty Tinker, Althea Tinker and family, Alwin and Maeletta Hinds and family, Pastor Barrington Brennen, Pastor Dr. Michael Toote and family, Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph and family, Pastor Carl Johnson and family, Pastor Samuel Bootle and members of the Lutheran Church, Virginia Capron and family, Philip Lloyd and the West Ave family, Patricia Lloyd, Tyreek, Tajahnae, and Ashley Rolle , Craig, Monique, Mickey, Joey, Phyllis and the Peter Street and Grants Town community, George, Funk, Tiko, Stasia, Nell, Sheep, Vernita, Tamara, Travis, Dominic, Jamal, Rose, Eve, Mac, Tony, Marcian Seymour and family, Erica, Darren, The Brice family, Sabrina, Denny, Natasha, The Bowe family, Ann, Desmond, Shandia, United Public Transportation Company (UPTC) and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace, Collins Avenue on Saturday from 10:00am – 5: 00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.