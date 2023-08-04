Funeral service for the late Latoya Yvette Thompson age 46 years of #38 Moonshine Drive, Sunshine Park and formerly of Gregory Town, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Roman Catholic Church, Gregory Town, Eleuthera. Interment will follow in Gregory Town Public Cemetery.

She is predeceased by her parents: Leonard Bruce and Susan Dell Thompson;

brother: Leonard Thompson Jr.

Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of her ‘son son’: Latrelle Thompson; daughters: Waliqua Sands and Tiara Heastie; sisters: Lornamae, Lekeisha, Lavonda Thompson (Avelino); brothers: Leo, Lester Thompson (Sophia), Sewell Higgs (Hillary), Valentino Hepburn (Cleo); adopted father: Monsignor John Johnson; adopted sisters: Miranda, Melissa, Patty, Kaydena, Eva Mackey, Nursing Officer #2 Jasmine Romer, Tamika Taylor; adopted brothers: Deven Johnson, Terrance Bastian (Maxine), Mispah Clarke; nieces: Waltonique Sands, LaKeitra, LaTalia and Zayda Thompson, Vanessa, Diandra, Jacquelle, Nijah, Kendra, Peyton, Dericka (Dario), Génnae; nephews: Walkino, Walkian Sands, Detarrio Thompson, Travon McDonald, Patrick Ferguson, Aaron Lloyd; aunties: Denise Sands, Darnell Bruce, Willamae Gibson, Jeanie Deveaux, Betty, Cecilia, Rosalee, Sonia, Barbara Thompson, Fiona, Lillian, Betty Hudson, Priscilla Scavella, Louis McDonald, Jackie Hillhouse; uncles: Dave, Donald Hudson, Anthony Bruce, Paul, Aaron, Donahue, Carl Thompson, Fr. Oswald Pinder; grand uncles: Lymon Johnson; cousins: Cecilia, Renae, Jennifer, Tamisha, Karlisa, Sherelle, Sarah, Claudia, Denise, Gemma, Gabrielle, Rolanda, Tessa, Twanna, Shancola, Glennique, Doyle, Nico, Shanard, Juwan, Cordero, Donald Jr., Denzel, Alexander, Davio, Timothy, Eugene, Panston, Bernard, Kendal, Paul Jr., Benjamin, Tomasino, Kyle, Caleb, Theodore; numerous god children too many to mention. godparent: Valencia Thompson; special friends: Garvin Josey, Denise Lewis, Kenva Johnson, Kaywana Williams, Aqila Ambrister, Elizabeth Mingo, Cielle Sands, Kenranesha, Julian, Jamie, Jennifer (Cartwright), Portia Johnson, Phillipa Mackey, Christina & Chrisnelle Hall, Gernisha Cartwright, Ronnise Heastie, Fran, Sharma, Sancia, Lavardo, Norman, Gina, Linda, Sidney & the entire ‘242 Crew’, Natalia Sands, Randasha Flowers, Denise Francis, Quishawna Kemp, Nurse Summer, Sheena Daniels, Rebecca Roberts, Shalese Belle, Shakanta Cooper, Naijane Kenton, Natasha P. Cartwright, Cyntiche Taylor, Manda Gibson, Coach Freemantle, Theresa Thompson; a host of other relatives and friends include: Honorable Sylvanus Petty & Family, The Cancer Society, The Sister-Sister Group of Eleuthera & Nassau, Shawne Bowe & Family, Zephaniah Newbold, Waltham Brown, Mathilda McCartney, Wallace Sands & Family, Rosemary Hepburn & Family, Leonard Johnson & Family, Ma Josey & Family, The Mackey Family, The Petty Family, Margaret Parks & Family, Wendy Bastian & Family, Martin Albury, Jolton Johnson, Maisie Thompson, Suzette Kemp, Mae Albury & Family, The Thompson Family, Chuck Bethel, The Hudson Family, The Johnson Family, The Neely Family, The Cartwright Family, The Culmer Family, Mattie Emmanuel & Family, Marilyn Adderley & Family, Sandra, Freda, Carolyn, Annie & Family, Denrea Johnson & Family, Cheryl Minnis & Family, Jack, Frank, Sandra, Kevin Cambridge & Family, Vernita Mackey & Family, Beverley Roberts & Family, Beryl Woods & Family, Mrs. Seymour, The Sawyer’s & Johnson families of Sunshine Park, Sister Marva, Sister Agnes and all Sisters of the Convent, Wilda Mather & Family, The Daniel’s Family, Rowena Sands & Family, Judy Johnson & Family, Willie Maurice & Family, Kemp Road Community, Apostle Raymond & Pastor Olivia Wells (Living Waters), Dr. Nicholas Fox, Dr. Turnquest and Staff at Oncology (Lauri, Tae, Pearl, Lavon, Mary), Dr. Francis, Dr. Duane Sands, Dr. Earl Cash and Staff at Doctor’s Hospital, BAIC Staff, Unka Gene’s Staff, Desirable Fashion Staff, Bahamas Welding & Fire (Tank Dept.), Loyal customers of “Latoya’s Collection”, The entire community of Gregory Town, The Bluff, Lower Bogue & Current, Eleuthera and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Wednesday August 9th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.