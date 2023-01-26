BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service

Memorial Service for Laurenique Jalijah Taylor, age 26 years, a resident of Robinson Road and Washington Street, who died on Monday, January 2, 2023, will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at the Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Melvin A Grant. Cremation was held prior to service.

She is predeceased by her mother: Patricia Stubbs.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her daughter: Amira Ferguson; father: Allan Taylor; sister: DeAndrea Taylor; niece: De’Shea Taylor; grandmother: Ruth Stubbs; grandfather: Henry Taylor; aunts: Ethel Capron, Jane Taylor, Lauretta, Melvanique, Delvise, and Annmarie Stubbs, and Johnymae Bethel; uncles: Sammy Taylor, Shanador Anthony, Rudolph Stubbs, Ricardo Capron, Melvin Ferguson, Terrance Stubbs, numerous family and friends including: Ricardo and Ri’Carra Capron, Dora, Elaine, Patrice Taylor, Katherine Scavella, Cindy and William Hall and family, Michael Sands, Cyril and Monica Saunders, Christopher and Debbie Taylor and family, Anthony, Daniel, Charles, Peter and Andrew Taylor, Abraham and Precina Stubbs and family, Francina Cleare and family, Rev. Alfred and Pamela Stubbs, William Dean, Divian Junior Roller, Cedric Roller, Charles Pinder, Audrey Gibson, Annamae Cambridge, Yvonne Rolle Stubbs and family, The Ambrose family, Bernadette Jennings and family, Clifford and Tiffany Mortimer and family, John Ferguson and family, Rekenya and family, Linda Strachan and family, Basil Watson and family, Christina King and family Patricia Cox, Sharmane Strachan and family, Gianni, Makita, Jolice, Shane, Indira, Cameron, The Kings Bar & Restaurant family, The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise church family, Butler’s Funeral Homes & Crematorium and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

There will be No Viewing

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Butlers Funeral Homes &Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.