Laurial Alonia Lewis, 76 yrs., a resident of #16 Lawrence court, Yellow Elder, died at her residence on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

She is survived by her 2 daughters: Juankah Lewis & Stacy Dean; 3 sons: Jason Saunders, Seanray Jennings & Troy Clarke; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 1 sister: Marion Lewis Sands; 1 brother: Leanna Edgecombe of San Salvador; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.