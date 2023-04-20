Funeral Service for the Late LAVERN MARGARET SAUNDERS-PARKER age 40 years of #86 Sunrise Subdivision, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Assembly of God, Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Sidney Mills, assisted by Bishop Tyrone Mills and Pastor Rex Carey. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Laverne was predeceased by her father: Alfred Saunders and husband: D’Angelo Parker.





Left to cherish her memories are her mother: Ida Saunders; mother-in-law: Lillian Parker; sons: Lavardo, Sterling, and Jonathan; stepsons: D’Angelo and Delmin; stepdaughters: Serena and Redanyah; grandson: Kamari; sisters: Marguerite, Anikia, Tamikia, Agnes, Ellen and Marilyn; brothers: Shawn, Ricardo, Dereck, Philip and Leroy; sisters-in-law: Claudin, Shelene, Rosneil, Elliouse, Vethy, Deann and Malissa; brothers-in-law: Delgarna, Bunnell, Rand, Ricardo and Alfred Sr.; aunts: Sandra and Brenda; uncles: Norwood, Jacob, Rev. Garnett and Patrick; nieces: Kashina, Rickeshia, Shawndray, Shawnnae, Alicia, Theresa, Donnika, Donnell, Andesha, Elleyah, Derissa, Shyonne and Marique; nephews: Richard Jr., Antone, Owen, Shawn Jr., Yashawn, Nathan, Ethan, Elvis, Dereck Jr. Demico, Derlano, Terry, Alton, Remeldo, Alfred Jr., Desmond and Vernon.; grandniece: Rikaysie; grandnephews: Dakahi and Giovanni; other relatives and special friends: Bishop Sidney McIntosh and The Revelation Church family, Bishop Tyrone Mills, Pastor Rex Carey, Minister Velty Carey, Bishop Bernal Parker, Mariam Johnson, Rifort Rolle. Antony, Garett, Sylvia, Lilting, The Strachan family, The Moxey family, The Johnson family, The Davis family and The Rolle family.

Viewing will be held at Carvel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.