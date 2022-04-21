Funeral Service for the late Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest, 71 years of Victoria Point, Mangrove Cay, Andros, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23rd, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Kendrick J. Forbes assisted by other members of the Clergy. Cremation was held.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Elizabeth Esther; Sons and Spouses: Elvado (Crystal), Mikko, Solo and Pedro (Daverley) Turnquest; Daughters and Spouses: Regan (Andy) Bowleg and Larette (Keith) Gibson; Grandchildren: ChaNyah, Sierra, Ch’Kai and Ellena; Andrae, Naila and Mikkeio; Andriel, Shalia, Safia, Justin and J’Mar; Kelsey, Keiandra, Kaleigh, Keisanna and Kacey; Japhon, Royalel and Dominic; Brother: Stanley Turnquest; Sisters: Cheryl and Leslie Turnquest, Anita Burrows, and Christine Johnson; Brothers-in-Law: Randall Johnson and Wilfred Bastian; Sisters-in-Law: Preola Rolle, Elaine Johnson, Betty (Henry) Hinsey and Geniece Bastian; Nieces and Nephews: Erin (Donna) and Jayson Adderley, Alexis (Warren) Cartwright, Darius (Kendra), Tonya, Nicholas (Demecia) and Angelica Turnquest; Renay (Daniel) Fisher; Anna-Alicia (Renford) Blair, Kristin, and Karese Burrows; Rhohan Cleare, Opal and Otis Johnson; Sandra Bastian; Beulah (Carlon), Sandra, Lavern (Douglas), Stuart, Christopher, Wayne, Leviticus, Karen (Orthnel), Preantia, Alverston, Clayton and Antwan (Joanna); Vanreay, Floyd, Shavon, Marvin and Jill; Christopher (Shena), Yvonne, Duane (Andrea), Gifford, Collin (Inga) Harriet (Shawn), Sean and Mark; Vanessa (Roy), Vernon, Kaylisa, Miranda (Ricardo); Lynette and Ryan; Julinka and Carson; Kronoff; Garnell (Kendra, Johnell, Johnette), James, Shawn, Shadell, Sharan and Shona; Tess, Byron, and Timothy; Jamie, Jena, William, Jade, and Broc; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Erin, Tyneile, and Daane; Jaydynn and Khalaire; Sanaa and Gabriel; Mila, Sincere, Tyrone and Joel; Khylie; Nathan, Joshua, Daniel, and Noah; Zahria and John-Xavier; Reniyah; Cattleya; Ezabella; Rayann and Zia; Aunts & Uncles: Ernest & Paulette Bain, Angela Kelly, Mavis Chea, Paul (Fayretta) Turnquest, Edwin (Madge) Turnquest, Ivan (Pansy) Turnquest, Philip (Betty) Turnquest, Celena Turnquest, Joshua Major, Bernadette Major; Cousins: The Newman Family, The Bain Family; the Lightbourne-Brown Family, The Major Family; Ford Family and the Turnquest Family of Long Island and Inagua; The Taylors, The Minnis Family; the Pratt, Strachan, Saunders, Adderley, Cartwright, Rahming and Gibbs Families; and the community of Clarence Town, Long Island; Other Relatives and Friends: Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Rev. Moses Pennerman, Henry Bain & Family, Doralean Gibson, Danrea, Jaquiel Rolle, the entire community of Mangrove Cay, Andros, Catherine Knowles and Family, Buck Johnson, Patrick Demerit, Kendall Ellis, and Brian Johnson Cyril “Cyrie” Miller (Shell).

May His Soul Rest in Peace!