‘Laws must better protect minors’

Senate Presidnt J. LaShell Adderley yesterday condemned the “slap on the wrist sentence” for a man who got four years for unlawful sex with a teenage girl as part of a plea deal.

Adderley also called for revision and reformation of the law to better protect minors.

Speaking in the Senate, she addressed the wider issue of gender-based violence in The Bahamas, pointing to several recent high-profile incidents.

“The recent unfortunate and traumatic cases of Baby Bella, Heavenly Terveus, Carissa Culmer, and the 14-year-old child who was impregnated by a man almost three times her senior, only for him to receive a slap on the wrist sentence, reveal that our system is in need of critical legislative and social reform,” Adderley said.

She continued, “It is also demoralizing and dehumanizing when victims who do file charges against their perpetrators, diligently attend court, and give evidence, only to see their abusers receive plea deals with a lenient sentence.

“At best, the accused may spend two to three Christmases in jail and then is back on the streets to lure other victims on social media or in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, their victims are traumatized for life. And if this is what the law allows, then I declare: the law must change.

“Societal laws must reflect societal values. What we value we must protect. The vulnerable in our society, from Grand Bahama in the north to Inagua in the south, need to be protected, need to feel safe, and need to be empowered.

“…Minors, in particular, need the strongest form of protection from sexual predators whether or not they ‘consent’.

“The law needs to protect the vulnerable even from themselves. Sexual predators should be locked behind bars for a significant period of time and fully rehabilitated.”

Last week, Justin Pratt, 40, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient.

While many said Williams’ comments amounted to “victim-blaming”, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe disagreed.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that the girl consented to sexual intercourse, even though she was below the age of consent, which is 16 years old in The Bahamas.

The Sexual Offences Act provides that anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said the typical sentence for rape is seven years. He said a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

His comments ignited fury in many circles, with some calling for his resignation.

Adderley said yesterday that effort must be made to strengthen the response to incidents like this.

She said that in addition to the Gender-Based Violence Bill and mental health legislation, which are both under review, there is also a need for “comprehensive review and reform of sentencing, which will result in stiffer penalties that are just and fair, notwithstanding the conduct of a minor or woman”.

“Harsher penalties should be given to second-time offenders,” Adderley said.

“Perhaps the starting point for sentencing guidelines should be what is the appropriate sentence if the 14-year-old sexual victim is your son, daughter, brother, sister, niece or nephew.”

Adderley also called for designated courts for domestic violence and sexual offenses, stiffer penalties for persons who use social media to communicate, lure or entice minors into criminal activities, implementation of the sexual offenders’ registry, and increasing the age of consent in The Bahamas to 18.

She continued, “From a social policy perspective, there is a dire need for focused attention that will explore the implementation of the following — law enforcement sensitivity, communication, and awareness training; heightened public awareness, education and campaigns geared toward identifying and describing abuse and sexual crimes; increased and properly manned hotlines for suicidal persons and victims of domestic violence, abuse and sexual crimes; increased level of confidentiality and privacy for domestic violence and sexually abused victims; immediate access to competent mental/emotional health services and counseling for victims and perpetrators; and incentives via Crown grants and tax-free imports for the establishment and building of safe houses.”

Adderley encouraged NGOs and professional organizations in The Bahamas to “continue to advocate for change and for that which is just and right”.

Opposition Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis yesterday endorsed Adderley’s contribution, and said The Bahamas has “deep-rooted patriarchal gender stereotypes”.

“An unfortunate example is the mindset that girls are partly to blame when men have unlawful sexual intercourse with them,” she said.

Barnett-Ellis said the sentencing practices for sexual offenses in The Bahamas are too lenient and called for a formal sentencing guidelines document.

“Sentencing guidelines are comprehensive documents that provide judges with structured guidance on sentencing,” she said.

“It sets out the factors to be taken into consideration and the sentence discount that should be given.”

She also called for the passing of the Gender-Based Violence Bill and amending the Sexual Offences Act “to state that offenses apply irrespective of the nature of the relationship between the perpetrator and the complainant” to criminalize marital rape in The Bahamas.

“In 1993, we promised to condemn discrimination against women in all forms, agreed to pursue by all appropriate means and without delay a policy of eliminating discrimination against women,” Barnett-Ellis said.

“We have not done enough. We must do better. We deserve a better Bahamas and collectively we can shape a better Bahamas.”