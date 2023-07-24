LCIS students have reason to celebrate

Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) students have had an outstanding set of International Baccalaureate (IB) results for the 2022-23 school year according to school officials. IB Diploma Programme candidates of the class of 2023 achieved a 100 percent pass rate. It represented the school’s fourth consecutive year of all IB Diploma candidates achieving a passing score. The global pass rate for the IB Diploma for the academic year was 79.3 percent.

The average total points of LCIS’s Diploma candidates was 31.8, surpassing the global average of 30.24. The highest score of an LCIS student this year was 40 points out of a total possible 45 points.

LCIS also maintained its 100 percent pass rate in the IB Career-Related Programme. LCIS was one of the first schools in the world to introduce the Career-Related Programme as a path to graduation that allows students to deeply incorporate professional skills and work experience into their final years of high school.

Dr. David Mindorff, LCIS principal, said they celebrate their students’ exceptional exam results.

“Our track record of academic excellence is made possible by the dedication of our students and teachers. As an accredited IB school, we prioritise student-driven learning, fostering a passion for education that shines through in these outstanding outcomes,” said Mindorff.

“Our aim is to consistently rank among the top-performing international schools globally. Congratulations to the class of 2023 for their stellar performance, and we wish them all the best as they embark on their journey into university and professional life.”

LCIS is one of only 55 schools in the world qualified to offer all four IB programs – the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme and Career-Related Programme.

LCIS provides students with a nurturing learning environment where they can develop the academic skills and character traits needed to be the leaders of tomorrow. The school’s prestigious IB programs and international accreditation align it with some of the top schools in the world and provide the best preparation for students to succeed in their post-secondary lives. All LCIS students in Grades 11 and 12 pursue a US-style High School Diploma, alongside their choice of the IB Diploma Programme, IB Career-Related Programme or IB Diploma Course Certificates.

LCIS graduates of the Class of 2023 were accepted into several top universities around the world including, the University of Toronto, McGill University, the University of California (Davis), Tulane University, the University of Glasgow, the University of Bristol, the University of Western Australia and École Hôtelière de Laussane (EHL) Hospitality Business School. Graduates were offered nearly $1 million in university scholarships.