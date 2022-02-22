Service of Thanksgiving for Leader Eliza Jane Johnson, 93 yrs., a resident of Charles Vincent Street & Homestead Ave. & formerly of Chester’s Bay, Acklins, will be held at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Richard Hanna, assisted by Rev. Wellington Collie & Rev. C. B. Moss. Interment follows in ST. James Native Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James Road.

LEFT TO CHERISH HER MEMORIES

CHILDREN

Daughters: Nurse Charlotte Johnson, Corene Curry, Sandra Johnson, Woman Reserve Inspector Eleanor Johnson and Dorinda Hanna.

Sons: Dr. Eldon Johnson, J.P. and Glen Johnson.

Son-In-Law: Vernal Johnson

Daughter-In-Law: Dr. Lydia Johnson, J.P.;

Grand Children & their Spouses: Pandora Brown, & (Steve McCray) of Miramar, Fla., Yvette & (Clarence) Williams, Jarvis & (Olivia) Deleveaux, Kenrick Curry, Demitri, Jacquia, Lydera, Lakeisha, Antonio, Glenderia, Kimanie, Ryan Johnson & Jeremy Pople, Lisa & (Barron) Musgrove,

Great Grand Children: Anfernee, LeBron, Clarence Jr., Victoria Williams, Jervin, Jada and Jayden Deleveaux, Robert Gomez, Tatiana Musgrove, Trae’ Smith, Randolph Newry, Baron Musgrove Jr., Tabori Dean Jr., Tristan Dean and Dami Curry; Travaeh Ferguson;

Brothers-In-Law: Bishop Sherwin Smith, Ret. Sgt. Evans Moss J.P.

Sisters-In-Law: Icilda Moss, Sis. Dorothy Smith, Louise Bowleg, and Janet Daley. Nieces and Nephews: Natalie, Jarvis; Alvida Daley ( Coco Beach Florida), Melvern Smith, Genevieve Collie, Karen and James Knowles, Bernard & Francis Collie, Admiral & Cara Collie, Janet & Stanley Deveaux; Tracy Charlow; Monique; Tanya, Pheron & Suzette and Dino Moss; Eugene Collie; Ricardo & Williamae Smith, Floyd & Marilyn Smith, Winnifred & David Longley, Vandette Smith, Shanricka & Clyde Rolle, Dedrick Smith, Brucelee and Ronald Darling, Katrin, Dellerese, Rosie Darling, Ruthlyn Hall, Beltina & Simeon Anderson, Delores and Carl Stubbs, Glen & Gwendolyn Sands, Joseph Butler, Jennifer Johnson, Michael Darling, Jeffery Daley, Pedro Collie, Andrew Russell, Francio Collie, Jacquelin Rose, Cynthia, Valarie, Christine, Joe Johnson, Nurse Fredamae Mills, Maxwell, Vernice, Veronica, Dellerese Johnson, and Iveraine Cooper.

Cousins: Amos Johnson, Rev Daniel and Beverly Beneby & family, Wendal Deveaux & Family; Althea Moss & Beryl Ferguson & Family; Celcia Perotti & Family; Admiral Ferguson Jr. Fredrick, Katurah Ferguson, Valderine Gardiner, Min. Jacqueline Frazer, Bishop Nelson & Juliamae Johnson, Dudley, Leona, Maureen, Reno & Parmala Taylor, Roberta Deveaux and Doretha Smith, Betty & Val Daley, the family of the late Eneas Deveaux, Coco, FL, Brenda Virgil, Alvita Black, Bell, Jackie, Adrian, George Jr., and Jason Collie and Family, Rev. Newton Williamson & Family, Goldie Miller & Family, Florie Bain & Family, David and Ivis Moss, Vermal & Verelmae Black and the entire Moss and Black Family. Loreen Burg, Linsay and Leslie Williamson and Family, Errol Johnson and Family (Lowe Sound Andros).

God Children: Rev. C.B Moss; Attorney-At-Law Obie Ferguson; Prince Jr. Johnson, Rev. Claudimae Hepburn and Beverly Collie.

Other Relatives and friends:

Myrtle Deveaux and Family, Sylvannus Curry; Beckley Williamson; Jackie, Leonette Ferguson, the Zonicles, The Chisholm’s, The Collie’s, Cox’s, Ferguson’s, Lenard Johnson and Family, Jeffery Deleveaux & Family, Berkley Williamson & Family, Gracey Ferguson and Family, The Hon V. Alfred Gray and Family, The Hon Glenys Hanna-Martin, M.P. for MACAL The Hon. Basil McIntosh, Keith Lockhart & Family, the Family of the late Ivadelle Strachan (deceased), Carmen Jones, The St. John’s Native Baptist Church, Dr. Michael C. Symonette & Family, The Ebenezer Mission Baptist Church and Sister Inez Symonette and Family, Rev. Dr. Richard Hanna and family, Pastor Sylvia Collie, Rev. Julius Chisholm and The Pilgrim Baptist Church Chester’s Bay Acklins, Jubilee Singers, The Community of Charles Vincent Street, The entire Acklins Community, The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Rolle and the entire Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Marshall Family of Andros, Bahamas Faith Ministries family, Filipino Association of the Bahamas, Christian Boaters Association (CBA) of America, The Bahamas Postal Service, The Permanent Secretary- Luther Smith & Sharon Pratt-Rolle (Ministry of Works & Utilities) The Hon. Alfred Sears, M.P. Ministry of Works & Utilities. A host of other relatives and friends, all of whom we love and appreciate but are far too numerous to mention.We apologize to any family, relatives and friends, who were not mentioned. We are truly grateful for your support and appreciate all that you have done for us during this time of bereavement.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.