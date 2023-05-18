Celebration of life for the late Deaconess Leanna Edgecombe aged 91of United Estates, San Salvador will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday 20th May, 2023 at St. Johns Native Baptist Church, United Estates, San Salvador. Officiating will be Rev’d Agnes Jones, Pastor assisted by Pastor Ivy Butler and Rev’d Jonathan Knowles. Interment will follow in the Church’s cemetery, United Estates, San Salvador.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted family and friends including her Children: Norma Hamilton (Arthur), Betsy Morris (Harvey) and Dennis Sandle (Sloan); Grandchildren: Rayner Adderley, Crewdson Williams, Arthur Jr. and Lenin Hamilton, Dennis Jr. (Latoya) and Denton Sandale, Kristy and Bianca Morris, Leann Burrows (Leroy); Great Grandchildren: Dumars, Crewdson Jr., Crewdsonique, and Alexia Williams, Lenin Jr., Laneka and Geraldine Hamilton, Rayner Adderley Jr., and Kailey Evans; Brother: Pastor Alrick Butler (Maydon); Nieces: Thelzena Young, Elmer Mumpious (Steven), Cindy Butler, Opal Collie (Traves), Angela Johnson (Maxwell), Drucilla Malcolm, Naomi Nahara and Dianne Farrington; Nephews: Alphage (Darlene) and Pastor Salathiel (Ivy) and Andre Butler (Angeline), Frederick Anthony, Raymond Daniels, and Richard Ross; Adopted Children: Agnes Farrington, Christine Baker, Elaine and Penny Thompson, Frances Turnquest, and Jennifer Petty, and Vann Gaitor; Caretakers: Bethsheba Forbes and Ruby Jones; Special Friends including: Prime Minister, The Hon. Philip Davis, Mr. Leslie Miller, Dr. Johnathan Rodgers and family; A host of other Relatives and Friends including: The Young Family (South Carolina), Yvonne Williams and Family, Joanne Edgecombe, Paula and Peter Jones, Sandra and Greg Bethell, Weldon and Patrice Fernander, Dereck, Dominic, Debbie and Keva Edgecombe, Godfrey Turnquest, Carla Roach, Ingrid McIntosh and Family, Vivian Joseph and Family, Sarah Storr and Family, Bernard Storr and Family, Pamela Storr and Family, Nathalie Pache and the Gomez, Family, Edwin Butler and Family, Vernechia Butler, Avilda Deveaux and Family, Deborah Fernander and Family, Matilda Williams and Family, Mike and Pastor Agnes Jones and Family, Bethesada and Elva Jones, Sis. Agatha Hunt and Family, Portia Barnett and Family, Catherine Storr and Family, The Smith Family of The Big Yard, Jevon Messam, The Benson Family, The Virgill Family, The Jones Family, Clarice Gibson and Family, Lily Knowles and Family, Betty Poitier and Family, Velda Phelps and Family, Eula Edwards (fashion designer) and Family, The Lewis Family, The Nairn Family, Mavis Vanderpool and Family, The Stuart Family, The Henderson Family, The Hamilton Family, Audrey Burrows, Gloria Wallace, Esther Rassin, Jackie Roberts and Family, Joey Knowles, Mitzi Swaby, Kayla Burrows, Vernita Symonette and Family, Bishop Carrington Pinder and Family, Bishop Michael Symonette and Family, Rev. T. G. Morrison and Family, Pastor Nathaniel Walker and Family, Pastor Angela Perrin and Family, Pastor Johnathan Knowles and Family, Pastor Judy Gibson and Family, Pastor Dr. Mavis Major and Family, Pastor Gary Hanna and Family, Pastor Stephen Brown and Family, Mother Eureka Knowles and Family, Deacon Gregory Taylor and Family, Elder Hepburn/Williams, Lous Albury, Pastor Allen Fernander and Family, Pastor Mark Ferguson, Mr. Rennard Storr and Family, Kendal Rolle and Family, Esther Storr and Family, Deno King and Family, Rosemary Hunt and Family, Denise Jones, Alison Tiny Mortemore, Michelle Storr and Family, the staff from Club Med and Omni Financial Group of Companies, Blossom Black and Family, the Morris Family (St. Vincent & Canada), Everett and Alma Sweeting and Family, the good neighbours of Twynam Heights, Nassau East, Miriam Scott, Marcian and Anya Dorsett and Family, Ebenezer Methodist Church Family, George and Verona Sands and Family, the President Mark Ferguson of the UE Boys Association, also the UE Ladies Association, the office of the Commissioner and administrator, the Doctor and nurses and staff of the Salvador clinic, the entire community of San Salvador especially the BIG YARD FAMILY.

We will miss your presence but will always cherish your memories.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday (TODAY) 18th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday 19th May from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Native Baptist Church, United Estates, San Salvador and at the church on Saturday 20th May from 12:00 noon until service time.