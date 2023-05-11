Leanna Edgecombe, aged 91, of San Salvador, died at her residence on Wednesday, 3rd May.

She is survived by her Daughters: Norma Hamilton and Betsy Morrisw; Son: Pastor Dennis Sandles; Grandchildren: Kristy (Kailey) and Bianca Morris, Leann Sandles, Ray, Crewd, Arthur Jr., Dennis Jr., and Denton; Brother: Pastor Alrick Butler; and a host of other relatives including Sloan Sandles, Arthur Hamilton, and Harvey Morris.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.