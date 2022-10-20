BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Lee Beauford Callender age 64 years a resident of

Seabreeze Lane, Nassau, The Bahamas will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022; 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary The Virgin Anglican Church, Virginia Street. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Virginia Street.

The Celebration of Life Concert will be held on Tuesday 25th October at 7:00 p.m. at Bahamas Harvest Church (West Campus) J.F. Kennedy Drive, Nassau, Bahamas

He is survived by His Wife: JoAnn Louise Deveaux-Callender; Daughter: Jody Nakia Deveaux-Knowles; Son-in-law: Dana L. A. Knowles; Grandsons: David, Daniel, and Dillon Knowles; Sister: Laura Marie Callender-Brown; Brothers: Anthony Eugene Callender and Victor Jonathon Callender; Brother-in-law: Keith Brown; Nephew: Barton Lee Callender wife Kirsten Callender; Niece: Kea Marie Fay Callender; Grand Nephew: Nikolai Timothy Callender; Grand Uncle: Langton Hilton; Grand Aunt: Eva Hilton; Uncles: Basil R Callender and wife Olga Callender and Paul Gibson and wife Phyllis Gibson; Sister-in-law: Lynn Deveaux and Niece: Gina C. Deveaux; First Cousin: Gail Newbold Munroe; Other Special Cousins: Carol and Atef Raad and children Justin, Jason and Jessica, Roderick Callender and daughter Nyah, Cameron Callender and Family; God Father: Sir Orville Turnquest and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cousins: Angela Cleare, Tara and Jesse LaNunziata and son, Linda Thompson and family, Glen Wells and family, Beth and Greg Burrows and family, Philip Hilton, Gregory and Sharlene Hilton and family, Deryck Hilton, Stephen Hilton, TJ Hilton and family, Kim Noble, Neil Symonette, Mishka and Arthur Jamison and family, Dorothy Godet, Deena and Captain David B Moxey, Denise and Paul Breure and daughter Rhona, Terry Jean Thompson and son Aiden, Timothy and Asherann Newbold and Family, Don Phillip Newbold and family, Philipa Newbold and family, Christophe Newbold, Don Newbold Jr, Janice and Derreck Johnson and family, Linda and Wayne Thompson and family, Sandra and Kenley Darling and family, Anthony Knowles, Louise Gibson and daughters Gina, Gail, and Gill, Evelyn Neilly and family, Linda Lee Burrows and family, Christine Francis and family, Sandra Francis and family, Judy, Henry and Nehemiah Francis and family, Barbara Curtis and family, Cecil Hilton and family, Alma Perry, Anita Bernard and family, Ravi, Roshan, and Indira Noronha, DaCosta Bethel and family, Dazelle Bethel and family, Neville Bethel and family, Patti Burrows and family, Vicki Pryor and family, Ian Brathwaite and family, Inga Brathwaite Archer and family.

Circle of Friends: Dr. Carlos and Loretta Thomas and family, Lucia Broughton, Naomi Taylor Crawford, Paula Adderley, Nicki Drayton, Lon Minns, Lester Cox, Kevin Tomlinson, Matthew Wildgoose

Musical Circle of Friends: Adrian Archer and The Highgrove Singers, Franz Hepburn, Cleveland Williams, Dr. Dion Cunningham, Eldridge McPhee and Bel-Canto Singers, Bishop Trent Davis, Victor Johnson and Essence Band, Charisa Smith, Clinton Crawford, Vice Versa Band, Junior Scott, Keysha Edwards Taylor, Paul and Tanya Hanna, Philip Burrows, Dr. Nicolette Bethel, Dr. Paul Jones and The University of the Bahamas Music Faculty, Greg White, Colyn Major, Kevin Dean, Adrian D’Aguilar

Other Relatives and Friends: Dr. Vaughn Conliffe, Peter Welch, David Weatherhead, Father Anthony Jemmott, Stoney Duncanson, Lillian Bastian, Shelley Shackleford, Marge Knowles, Pastor Cedric and Alexine Moss, Linda Virgil, John Roett, Julian Smith and Family, Gillian McSweeney Wilson, Melody Moxey, Pastor Benjamin Smith, The Bartlett Family – Robert, Helen, David, Paul, Yvette and Leslie, Grace Meicholas and family, Ms. Daisy Pinto, Sylvia Dames and family, Annette Roker and family, The Family of The Late Livingstone Munroe, Veronica Fraser and family, The Sherman Family – Grace, Audrey, Agatha, Beverley, Yvonne, Ernestine and Winston. Dr. Paul Roberts and family, The Roberts Family, Harry and Ken Lockhart and family, The Family of The Late C.W. and Hazel Sawyer, Mary and Sonia Marshall and family, Mary Stovel and family, Noel and Prisca Gibbs and family, Ruth Sands and family, The Birthday Club – Donna, Dona, Marcia, Essie, Ingrid, Betty, Hosea and Tyrone, Donna Johnson and Family, Trevor McKay and Family, Kim Hanna, Idris and Gwen Reid and family, TJoma Fitzgerald, The Virgill Family – Michaela, Margo, Myrna and Michelle, The Family of The Late Allen Gibson, The Family of The Late David and Sammy Thompson, Esther Armbrister and family, Jeslyn Wallace and Family, Craig Clarke and family, Donna Murphy and family, Vincent Johnson and family, Dr. Tyrone Bartlett and family, St Mary’s Church Family, Fr. Dwight Bowe and wife Nancy, Canon Harry Ward and wife Juliette, Canon Warren Rolle and wife Thelma, Fr. Shazzbazar Turnquest and family, Pastor Mario and Erika Moxey and The Bahamas Harvest Church Family and numerous other family and friends.

Special thanks to: Dr. Marcus Cooper, Dr. Devaughn Curling, The Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Dr. Fran Pinder, Dr. Dwight Marshall, Dr. Ren Xun, Dr. Susan Lockhart, Serenity Home Care, Happy Healing Homecare, Tomiko Moxey-Collie, Ericka Jackman-Dean, Dr. Mortimer Moxey.

There will be No Viewing at the Church

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest, and York Streets, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.