Last Rites for Leon Christopher Griffin age: 72of Winton Meadows III will be held on Saturday 22nd January, 2022 at 10:00AM at Faith United Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road South. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. William Thompson assisted by Pastor Franchon Evans and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens.

He is survived by Wife: Melanie S. Griffin (Former Cabinet Minister & Member of Parliament for Yamacraw), Mother: Nathalie Griffin 1 Son: Ricardo Griffin 4 Daughters: Leann Bailey (Clifton); Tabatha Porter; Celine Griffin and LaToya Barnes-Forbes (Quentin) 6 Brothers: William Griffin Jr.; Stephen Griffin (Sharon); Andrew Griffin (Jacqueline); Barry Griffin (Marie); Anthony Griffin (Donna) and Harcourt Griffin (Terry) 7 Sisters: Fredrica Griffin-Thompson; Deborah Pinder; Minerva Griffin; Elizabeth Griffin; Maria Bethel (Dwayne) and Michelle Evans; Ferlane Kemp (Philip) 1Uncle: Charles Johnson 8Aunts: Maganna Griffin; Delcina Frazer; Elizabeth Miller; Dorothy Russell; Lillian Armbrister; Ministers Keva Johnson and Barbara Barnes; and Vangy Chea 13 Grandchildren : Ricardo Jr; Rishika, Shandeka, Rickeisha, Raven, Rashad, Ricardo Griffin; Royalle, Royal and Rochea Hamilton; Jasmine Bailey; Jade and Ian Porter 5 Great Grandchildren: Reign Hamilton; Reina and Andrew Culmer; Kriszaria Strachan; and Carli Ingraham Nieces: Anasaysha, Dorsinayer, and Shavonda Thompson, Iesha Sweeting (Lowell), Verdenya Hamilton (Don), Dr. Yolanda Griffin-Jones (Steve), Tashina Stubbs, Mikael Mortimer, Pamela, Aniska, Taria, Zendra, Barrise, Angelique, Tonya, and Tonee Griffin, Kendisha and Taria Curry, Victoria, Carlston, DeNeesha and Kristy Pinder. Nephews: DeNero Griffin and Vice President of the Senate, Sen. The Hon Barry N Griffin Jr., Vice President of the Senate, Shavan Griffin Sr. (Gabriel), Sgt. 3301 Dino, Angelo, Toney, Christopher, Jamal, and Stephan Griffin, Perry Patton Jr., Valentino Sweeting, Sydney Wilson and Kemit Daxon Jr.

Grand Nieces and Nephews: Jaydian, RiChea, Cpl 3938 Jameko and RiNai Thompson, J’Mique Burrows, Perresha, Lonelle and Lowell Jr. Sweeting, Deovanto Maitland, Javardo Bain, Crystal, Pa’Keisha, Shavan Jr. and Ariella Griffin, Synai and Sajany Jones, Angel Stubbs, Geyonce, Geno, and Gino Munroe.

Cousins: Christopher Miller, Father Ansel, Dewitt, Derick, Dwight and Donell Russell, Robert and Ernest Frazier, Isadora Moncur, The Children of The Late Noami McQueen, Agnes Dermeritte, John Sherman Sr., Corrine Adderley, Areana Russell, Shirley, Sheila, Joanna, Deborah, David and Henry Armbrister, Jermain and Sean Johnson, Christopher Miller, Robert Frazer, The Agnus Johnson Family; N. Roy Davis (Melverne); Kevin and Warren Johnson, Hermean Sturrup (Franklyn Sr.), Pastor Fanchon Braynen (Apostle David Jr.), Melanie Hall; Kenny, Robert, Edwina, Edwin Jr. and Devonne Moxey; Phillip (Pearl); Denise and Nikolas Barnes (Mia); Andymore Saunders (Carla), T’Shura Johnson (Kedrick), Tia Rolle (Wayde) Pastor Gralin Martin (Tanya), Randolph II, Una and Uranda Curtis, Abdul Johnson, Akira Culmer (Lorenzo), Frankia Sturrup, Sharmareka and Kaneshia Davis; Franklyn Sturrup, Jr. (Jernaz); Kedar Henry, Daniel and Dane Braynen, Nathan and Kyle Rolle, Sanaa, Kai, Arya and Nova Barnes, Akeem and Loren Culmer, and Demi Mills.

Godchildren: Akira Sturrup-Culmer, Nikolas Barnes, Brian Moss, Matthew Moxey, , Dorsinayer Thompson, Don Theodis Ferguson, Brenda Rigby, Bradston Knowles, Rishanda Strachan-Seymour, Tyrone Scavella

A host of other relatives and friends: Family from Lowe Sound Andros, Rev. Joseph Saunders and Family, Lavinnia Rolle and Family, Harrison Butler and Family, Mavis Major and Family, Mildred Butterfield and Family, Mildred Butler and Family, Family of the late Eddiemae Pratt, Bishop Helen McPhee and Family, Ruth Charlton and Family, Betty Sutherland-Brown and Family, Janet Bullard and Family, Randolph Curtis, Sr. and Cedric Curry, Basil Johnson and Family, the Humes Family, Naomi Seymour and Family, Christine Outten and Family, Ivy Poitier and Family, Alma Adams and Family, Adolph McDonald and Family, Phillip and Carolyn Knowles and Family, Louise Grant and Family, Nadene Smith and Marcia Forbes, Madge Morrison (Edrick) and Family, Suzanne Thompson and Family, Bishop Wesley Thompson (Marsha) and Family and the Staff of Treasures Bahamas Ltd.

Hon. Philip E. Davis, Prime Minister & Minister of Finance and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, M.P., Hon. Alfred Sears & Mrs. Marion Bethel-Sears, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, M.P. & Mrs. Lightbourne, Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie & Mrs. Christie, Mr. Shane Gibson & Mrs. Gibson, Mrs. Hope Strachan and Family, Valentine Grimes & Mrs. Grimes, Members of The Progressive Liberal Party and members of the PLP Yamacraw Branch

Rev. Dr. Lloyd Smith & Mrs. Smith, Rev. Dr. William Thompson & Mrs. Thompson, Rev. Shelton Higss and Mrs. Higgs; Rev. Antoinette Patrice Deleveaux, Interim Pastor and Officers & Members of Judaea Baptist Church, Churches and Members of the Bahamas Baptist Association

The body will repose at Curtis Memorial Mortuary from 2:00PM Thursday until Friday 5:00PM