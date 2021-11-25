Funeral Announcement

Leon Henry Flowers, age 86years, a resident of #51 Skyline Drive and formerly of Farmers Hill, Exuma, will be held at 10am on Tuesday November 30th, 2021 at Salem Union Baptist Chruch, Taylor Street. Officiating will be Rev’d. Heuter B. Rolle assisted by ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his Love and Memories are His Wife: Una Elizabeth; Sons: Alexander (Ernestine) and Bradley; Daughters: Donna (Oral) La Fleur, Sherrilee Flowers, Patrice (Stephen) Pinder, Catherine Flowers, Vernessa (Kevin) Longley, Carla Flowers; Adopted Children: Myra (Charles) Albury, Doris (Derrek) Ramsey; Grand Children: Tamara, Alicia (Alfred), Janelle, Walton, Aleksei, Ravae (Cyril), Nelson, Solomon, Bryant, Alana, Crystal (Ricardo), Kaira, Cameron, Cierra, Christina, Christal, Christian, Derek Jr., Meredith LaFleur; Great Grand Children: Sierra, Nathan, Noah, Aaliayah, Aalectra, Alfred Jr., Samaya, Cayden; Brother: Wesley (Lucille); Sisters: Noralee Stuart, Shirley Brown, Alvira Moultrie, Enamae Flowers, Zelma Nixon; Brother-In-Law: Lunnon Sears (Nellie); Sister-In-Law: Ruthmae Flowers, Sylvia Gibson, Idamae Sears; Uncle: Bishop Hartman Rolle; Nieces and Nephews: Ida and Ricardo, Ken and Marsha, Rose and David, Kym and Diane, Idena, Theodore, Telcene and Dolan, Sandra, Pamela, Tyrone and Andrea, Anthony, Sylvia, Nolin and Diedre, Debbie, Sheree, Andrea, Ricardo and Nicole, Ian, Jason, Anthony, Tyrone and Janiece, Gregory and Denise, Jeffrey and Beatrice, Sean and Tracey, Tavaris and Crystal, Patrice and Derrick, Portia and Terran, Darren and Charisma, Regina and Sherman, Danisha, Keyon and Myra, Jeremy and Lisa, Daiquiri and Yvette, Aveul and Darlene, Henry and Fredrica, Ricardo and Nicara, Ruis, Lunnon and Denise, Nerissa, Netterkate, Julian and Charmaine, Clarice, Tyrone, Sophia, Monica, Henry, Natasha, Lunnon Jr., Lanece, Gina, Gigi, Ginger, Dwayne, Dwight; Other Relatives: Colliemae Ferguson, Elsie Moxey, Dale, Diedre and Freddie Gray, The Harts Family, Descendants of the Late, Nuleon, Allan, William, Cleveland and Cornelious Rolle, Lillian and Naomi McKenzie, Neville Rolle, Orie & Stella Rolle, Timothy and Earmalee Clarke, The Ferguson Family of Miami Fla., The Duncombe Family, Descendants of the late James and Joseph Flowers; Friends: Rev. Phillip Bethel and Family, Vylma Thompson-Curling, Idris Reid and Family, Joey Johnson and Family, Chris Darville and Family, Hardy Miller and Family, Capt. Pat Brown, Wilfred Horton and Family, Daniel and Joice Knuckles, Ian Ford, Jackie Marshall, Cheri Hanna, Kevin Knowles, Jennifer Southward-Williams, Terry Adderley, Charles and Visna Mackay, Clayton Fernander and family, Rev. Garth Rolle and Family, Denise Brown, Jamaal and Jada Johnson, Officers and Members of Farmers Hill and Old Place Association, Emmit, Simeon and Gregory Stuart, Rev. Heuter and Prescola Rolle and the Family of Salem Union Baptist Church.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Monday, from 12noon to 5pm.