Leon Livingston Smith

IN LIFE YOU STRIVE FOR TRUTH,

IN DEATH YOUR TRUTH SHALL REMAIN

COMMODORE (Retired) Leon Livingston Smith

CD, OBE, MBA, BA, PSC

Age 86 of Isabella Boulevard, Marathon Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.

He is survived by his, Daughters: Linda Denise (Stafford “Scorpio”) Evans; Prissa Carey; Kim Curtis; Italia (Keith) Seymour and Ingrid (Ita) Peter; Sons: Gregg Livingstone (Sharon) Scott; Ricardo and Kevin Smith; Captain Stephen (Aura) Russell; Leon Smith II; and F.C.P.O. RBDF, Quentin (Chief RBDF Catherine) Burrows; 24 Grandchildren: Vivienne (Christian) Dean, Valeria, Stafford II (Amanda) Evans; Shawntee (Clevon) Dames, Lynita, Jaleesa Scott; Corey (Tamika), William Carey; Kevin Jr., Kevinnor, Kendrick, Keva, Kellie, Kevya Smith; Stephen Russell II; Sidney Hendfield Jr, Cassidy Curtis; Kriston Smith; Kendra Smith; Quenique, Tré Burrows; Tanisha, Nicholas Seymour; and Amaris Peter, Numerous great-grandchildren, Sister: Rosanna Dickenson; Sister-in-law: Emily Gweneth Munnings; Brother-in-law: Lorenzo Carey; Numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

