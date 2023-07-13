Funeral Service for the Late LEON REVOUS BARTLETT age 90 years of A4 Copper Drive, Fortune Point, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of The Ascension, Lucaya, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. Kirkland H. Russell Jr. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and dutiful wife: Laurel L. Bartlett; children: Stephanie (Charles) Thompson, Janapha Armbrister, Mary Wilkinson, Princess (Maestro Sr.) Saunders, Zyndall Bartlett and Sidney Curtis Jr.; grandchildren: Tiffany Seymour, Jared, Stephon, Jonathan and Seth Thompson, Annastacia and Tonique Wright, Audrey (Cordell) Bartlett-Munnings,Nadia Bartlett, Lamar Pinder, Maestro Jr., Rodrigka, Rodnyo and Rodneko Saunders, Skylar, Lyric and Sidney Curtis; great grandchildren: Chevon Russell, LaShornte Huyler, Cordae Munnings, Dinavion Ellis, Dinard Bartlett, Ethan Forbes and Tyron Seymour; siblings: Violet, Elliott, Sherwin and Wilkie Bartlett; aunt-in-law: Virginia Mildred McKinney; sisters-in-law: Karen and Lorraine Williams, Patrice Fernader, Linda Gilbert, Carolyn Finning, Rosalie and Linda Williams; brothers-in-law: Daylen, Anthony, Jeffrey, Yvelton Sr., Leonard and Theophilus Williams and Anthony Gilbert; nieces and nephews: Jennie Wilson of Brooklyn, NY, Creola Sessions of Fort Myers, Florida, Kathleen Abrams of Phoenix, AZ, Christine Brown of Marrietta, GA, Allerdyce Strachan, Jeanette Bartlett-Miller, Merilyn McKenzie, Mildred (Mike) Stuart, Mydella Wildgoose, Paulette Russell, Anishka, Bernadette and Marilyn Bartlett, Seatra (Nathan) Russell, Latoya (Kendrick) Bauld, Latonya (John) Meadows, Latia Williams, Kendera Ferguson, Marla and Tasha Pratt, Tanair Rigby, Miah, Gilbert, LaSasha Thompson, Lauren Fernander, Janet Rolle, Michelle Williams-Hanna, Yvette Williams-Davis, Ghandi Rolle, Tiffany Ferguson, Eldica Fawkes, Antoniece and Anthonique Williams, Ivy Patrick, Adriaenne (Terrence) Higgs, Betty, Elvis (Cheryl), Dave (Isadora), Calvin, Chris, Kenny, Waylon (Zeneka), Davie (Sheryl) and Garvin (Melinda) Bartlett, Delereese (Walton Jones),Larry and Lourin Wildgoose, Gary Thompson, Daylen (Selensia) Jr., Yvelton Jr., Jeffrey Jr., Owen and Ricardo Wiliams, Lamart Fernander, Jermaine and Jason Pratt, Kyle, Kristoff Williams and PC4525 Dion Mackey, Anthony ‘Del’ (Lathera), Shamiko and Torray Gilbert; caregiver: Shantal Morris; other family and friends: Bishop Laish and Mrs. Boyd, Bishop Drexel and Mrs. Gomez, Father Kirkland and Mrs. Russell, Jr., Father Rudolph Cooper, Archdeacon Hugh and Mrs. Bartlett, Archdeacon Earl Hepburn and Mrs. Hepburn, Canon Norman and Mrs. Lightbourn, Canon Curtis Robinson and Mrs. Robinson, Father Stephen Grant and Mrs. Grant, Rev. Marie Hepburn and Mr. Hepburn, Father Oswald Pinder and Mrs. Pinder, Father Jude and Mrs. Edomwonyi, Father Julian Campbell, Father Welcott and Mrs. Bain, Rev. Agatha Martin, Rev. Godfrey and Mrs. Williams, Rev. Alpheus Woodside, Rev. Brian Sands, St. Stephen’s Church Family, The Community of Eight Mile Rock, The Smith’s Point Community, The Bartlett Family, The Family of the Late Irene Parker, The Family of the Late Lionel Smith, The Family of the Late Don Smith, The Family of the Late Charles Wildgoose, The Family of Late Rev. Richard Munroe, Mr. James Pinder and Family, The Family of the Late John Rolle, The Family of the Late Roland Bartlett, The Pinder Family, Da Cooper Clan, Herbert Cooper, The Family of the Late Hayward Cooper, The Martin Family, The Smith Family, The Johnson Family, The Laing Family, The Bevans Family, Mr. and Mrs. Godfrey Knowles, Mary Moss and Family, Martha Smith and Family, The Family of the Late Alma Hamilton, Melvese Henly, Mr. and Mrs. David Wallace, Maureen Wallace, Hilma and Sheila Johnson-Smith, Mrs. Delores Dawkins and Family, Mrs. Clara Walker and Family, Cora Bridgewater and Family, Lynda and Max Quant, Michelle Rolle, L. Michelle Fox, Charlotte Wells, Mr. Marvin and Mrs. Jacqueline Adderley, Terran (Challon) Romer, Mrs. Carol Moss, Oplyn Ferguson, Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Johnson, his numerous Godchildren, Mr. and Mrs. William Cooper, Kimberly Riley, Paula Henfield, Doretha Laing, The Connectors (Cursillo), Cynthia Donaldson, Allyson Smith, Mrs. Shasheena (Stephen) Farquharson, Desmond (Maris) Wilchcombe and Family, Karen Hepburn, Karla McIntosh, Lynden Lundy, GB 14U Baseball Team Coaches and Parents, Faith Hall, Tamika Gray, Deborah Cooper and Family, Nora Cooper and Family, Alice Barnett and Family, Leon Cooper Sr. and Family, Denise Cooper, Daisy Saunders and Family, Eldenaro (Phillis) The ZNS Staff and Retirees, GrahamThompson and Co. (Freeport), Callenders and Co., Goldylocks Jewelry Management and Staff, The Progressive Liberal Party and The Free National Movement, The Doctors and Nurses of the Rand Memorial (AandE, Male Medical and Surgical Ward), Management and Staff of Home Away from Home and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.