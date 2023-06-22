Leona Coakley-Spring delivers a message of love and peace in new song

Leona Coakley-Spring’s mission is to spread a message of love and peace with her latest song, “A World of Love and Peace”, which she said is an anthem for her dream of the day when the “broken and hurting world” can enjoy love and peace for all humanity, regardless of where they live or the color of their skin.

Coakley-Spring said she was guided and inspired by God to write “A World of Love and Peace” and as such gives Him the credit.

“God used me as an instrument to send this message to the world,” said Coakley-Spring who resides in Portugal.

“With the wars, pollution, hate, political upheaval … we are destroying this beautiful Earth that He gifted us. We need to appreciate the treasure God has gifted us. We need to clean up our act. Let’s leave this world a better place for the generations to come. They won’t have a choice, but we have the voice.”

The 73-year-old Coakley-Spring said her message is also about people loving each other, but also loving themselves completely, no matter how others may try to bring them down.

“I’m 73 years old and many may say, ‘You’re too old to sing and make a music video,’ but I did it and the proof is in the video. I love my video and my voice and I don’t care if anyone likes it or not. I know many people will love it because they can see that I love it. I’m only concerned with what God thinks – not other sinners like me.”

Coakley-Spring said she did not plan on recording a song at this age, but God has His plan for her and she follows Him wherever He leads her.

She conceptualized the video to portray love and peace.

“I wanted to use my experience as a stage actress to produce, direct and star in my video myself,” said Coakley-Spring, who was born on Andros, raised on New Providence and now lives in Portugal with her husband Terry Spring.

“The concept is for people to come together no matter color, creed, politics, or sexual orientation. You’ll be denying yourself of really living and enjoying this earth. Hate is a waste of time and energy. I think my song says it all.”

Coakley-Spring said the song came together as she played the notes on her piano, then the lyrics followed.

Her brother, Kirkwood Coakley, who is a part of the T Connection, arranged the music.

Coakley-Spring is a former stage actress. While resident in Seattle, Washington, in the 1980s, Coakley-Spring frequently sang at churches and started writing and recording her own gospel and inspirational music which she calls “gospelation”.

She has written, performed, and recorded over 20 original songs in the genre.

“A World of Love and Peace”, which was released on May 13, can be found on YouTube Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes and most other streaming services.

The single was recorded at Pedro Carvalho Recording Studios. The video, filmed by Unlisted, was recorded in Tomar, Portugal.