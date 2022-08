Leona Dean aged 78 of Malaysia Way Elizabeth Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Margarette Dean; Sons: Samuel, Kevin, and Ezra Dean; 9 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; 3 Brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.