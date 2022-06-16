Obituaries

Leonard Lionel Johnson￼￼

                                                         DEATH NOTICE

Leonard Lionel Johnson age 58 years of Crooked Island and formerly of New Bight, Cat island died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday June 10th, 2022

He is survived by his Wife: Ophelia Johnson; Sons: Joshua and Jeremy Johnson; Daughters: Shantell Humes, Christina Johnson; Sisters: Harriet Johnson, Milkah Robinson-Johnson Joan  Dean, Rosemary Cartwright ,Madline Darling and Princess Gilbert; Brothers: Anthony , Rufus and John Johnson; Grandchildren: Sherliyah Miller, Kaylee and Jeremy Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

