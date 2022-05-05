Funeral service for Leonie Eloise Jones, 81 yrs., a resident of Premier Way, Blue Hill Heights & formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, will be held at Chapel on the Hill, Tonique Williams Darling Highway, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Arlington Rahming, assisted by Pastor Alan Strachan. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenards Roads.

Leonie is predeceased by her parents Emerald and Alpheus Jones Sr. and will be lovingly remembered by; her (2) daughters, Ingrid Hunt, Renee Symonette, her (2) sons Michael (Joann) Demeritte and Derrick Burrows, (2) sisters Brenda Bannister (Freeport) and Karen Mielonen (Finland), (2) brothers Alpheus (Stephanie) Jones Jr. (Toronto Canada) and Calvin Jones, (1) aunt Branhilda Jones (1) uncle Rodney Jones (Fort Pierce, Florida), (1) grand-daughter Diamond Demeritte (Atlanta Georgia), (5) grand-sons Jamal Demeritte (Florida), Michael Bowleg Jr., Darren Symonette, Damarjee Hunt, Michael Demeritte Jr. and Dante Demeritte, (1) niece Alarice Jones (Toronto Canada), (2) nephews Julian (Sophie) and Vernon Jones (Toronto Canada), (2) grand-nephews Tait and Eden Jones (Toronto Canada); Cousins: Thelma Johnson, Janet Mackey, children of the late Stella Sawyer, Herman Rolle, Nicholas & Elon Rolle, Marjorie Stuart, Laurene Clarke, Glorine Seymour, Sheila Smith, Roland Rolle, Geraldine Ferguson, Stephanie King, Joann Demeritte, Leonard Longley, Wendal & Stanley Dames, Mildred Butler, Roselda Sawyer, Theresa Butler, Henry & Ralphael Whyms, Venus Ryan, Reorien Rolle, Carmetta Burns & Family, Children of the late Florence Brown, Children of the late Mable Strachan, Children of the late Irene Davis, Children of the late Nora Jones-Newbold, Children of the late Jack & Katherine Longley, Children of the late Johnathan Rolle Jr., The Whyms, Braynen, Longley, Hinsey, Duncombe & Nairn Families, Kendal Wright, Bridgette Williams, Kimberley Thurston and Theodore Wright.

Friends: Beryl Bastian, Joycelyn Bastian, Prescola McPhee and the former Bay Side Howard Johnson Family, Prophet Trevor Stubbs, Prophet Patrick Miller, Bridgette Fox-Bonaby, Dudley Seifert, Lane Haven of Baltimore, Shavonna Booker of West Palm Beach, Edward Frimpony Oddoye of Atlanta, Olive Hanna, Myrtle Curry, Dell Major, Dino Munroe and Family, Jackie Dean, Audrey Woodside, Charlene Reid, Marjorie Evans, Sharmaine Archer, Mizpah Munroe, Bishop Ros Davis and family, Reverend Merian Roberts, Valentino Gay and family, The Farquharson family, The Pratt family, Odessa Francis and family, Jasmine Morley and family, The Honourable M.P. Mario Bowleg, Office of the Judiciary, Supreme Court, Office of the Attorney General, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, The Central Bank of the Bahamas, The Bahamas Bowling Federation, Bahamas Roadmasters, Golden Gates Assembly ushers, Dr. Antheia Carey, Dr. Edwin Demeritte and a host of other friends and relatives.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.