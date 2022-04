Leonie Eloise Jones, 81 yrs., a resident of Premier Way, Blue Hill Heights & formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, died at PMH on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

She is survived by her 2 daughters: Ingrid Hunt & Renee Symonette; 2 sons: Michael Demeritte & Derrick Burrows; 7 grandchildren: Jarmal Demeritte, Michael Bowleg Jr., Damarje’e Hunt, Darren Symonette, Michael Demeritte Jr., Diamond Demeritte & Dant’e Demeritte; 1 brother: Alpheus Jones Jr. of Toronto Canada; 1 aunt: Branhilda Jones; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.