Funeral Announcement

Leroy Arlington Miller Jr., age 77 years, a resident of Millers, Long Island, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Southwest Cathedral Church of God, Carmichael Road, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Revd. Heuter B. Rolle. Interment will follow at 4pm on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, in the Public Cemetery in Millers, Long Island.

He is survived by his by his Sister: Prescola Rolle; Brothers In-Law: Rev. Heuter Rolle and Clinton Williams; Sister-In-Law: Theresa and Agnes Miller; Nieces and Nephews: Patricia Hutcheson, André (Gillian) Moss, Janice (Rex) Pratt, Elvis Miller, Carol (Kendal) Wilson, Lavern and Gay Miller, Vindell “Verdel” (Tamiko) Ferguson, Marvelle, Kevin, Kent (Cecile), Reno (Audra) and Lynford Miller, Latera (Oswin) Russell and Jermaine Frazier, Betty-Mae (Ronnie) Musgrove, Dwight Russell, Ashley Williams, Sharon (Juan) Turner, Linda Clarke, Cindy (Rashad) Godet, Devon and Natasha Miller, Krishna & Darrow (Olivia) Rolle; Cousins: Louise Adderley, Dr. Angela Archer, Lillian (Duke) Smith, Agnes Rolle, Joseph (Barbara) Thompson & their respective family, Delores (Fmr. PM Hubert Alexander) Ingraham, Drexel (Ernestine) Miller, Nicole (Peter) Campbell, Junior, Ilene Sweeting, Janet Dickerson, Roslyn (Danny) Sumner, Linda (Reuben) McDonald, Thelma Major, Michael (Donna) Major, Beverly V.Taylor, Gwendolyn Pinder, Sylvia (Joseph) Moree, Bernetta Simms, Myrton (Thomas) King, Prudence Morris, Sharon (Tom) Wrinkle, James (Enith), John, Brenville, Floyd, Daniel (Sandra) Miller, Patsy and Iverina Miller, Debra (Fredrick) Wallace, Helena (Paul) Curry, Randolph (Veronique), Kenneth and Carl (Tanya) Miller, Isabelle, Catherine, Preslene, Lenton (Pat), Abdul and Kirkland (Nikki) Miller, Sherry (Kino)Neely, Rudolph and Stanley (Earlene) Minnis; Special friends including Dorothy Lightbourne, Monique & Chris Leary, Ricardo (Judeth) Lightbourne, Patsy Miller, Eddie Miller, Doc. Cecil (Barbara) Thompson, Hezekiah & (Marsha) Dean, Doc. Paula (Averell) Mortimer, Miss. Aleada White, Rev. Marvin Rolle, (Rowena Cooper, Marjorie Cartwright and family, the entire settlement of Miller’s Long Island. Bishop Steven ( Lorna),Dean Bishop Leslie (Agnes) Woodside, Bishop & Mrs. Newchurch, Bishop Anthony (Lula) Campbell, Doc., Dr. Cecil Thompson, Velencia (Forrester) Carrol, Administrative staff-Ministry Education, Freeport, former teachers, staff and students of Hawksbill High School/ Sir Jack Hayward High, Eight Mile Rock, West End All Age School, Success Training College, the Church Of God Coral Road, The National Church of God family, Mr. Vince & Mrs. Dean, Numerous grand nieces, nephews, and other relatives/friends in Grand Bahama, Nassau and Eleuthera are too many to list at this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, March 31st, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 9am until service time.