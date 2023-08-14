Funeral Service for the Late LEROY HECTOR ROLLE age 64 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. John C. Wallace DD, BEM, J. P., assisted by Rev. Lorenzo Walker. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Park II, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He was predeceased by his mother: Virtal Rolle and brothers: Oliver Rolle and Anthony “Tony” Stuart

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Ernestine Arlene Rolle; sons: Cruz and Chad Rolle; granddaughters: Tanea and Danielle Rolle; siblings and their spouses: Norwood Rolle (Roselyn), Valderine Williams (Derek), Carlton (Kim) Stuart and Agnes Rolle (sister-in-law); nieces & nephews and their spouses: Shana Rolle-Taylor (Tyous), Monique Rolle, Nathaniel Rolle (Diane), Natalia Phillips (John), Andre Rolle, Leslie Whitfield Gray Jr. (Deborah), Lennette Basden (Benjamin), Tavara Johnson, Renaldo and Oliver Rolle Jr., Carla Stuart and Brittany Saunders (Julius); grand nieces and nephews: Mischael Bellot and Melinda Ferguson (Altoneio), Giada Gray, Jordan Phillips, Violet Saunders and Alexander Rolle; great grand nephew: Amari Ferguson; first cousins: Rosalene and Verlene Hanna, Rev. Dr. John C. and Clarence Wallace and Aremena Knowles, Constance Missick and Daisy McPhee, Evelyn Sands and Dr. Christine Higgs, Olga Butler and Alfreda Cox; other family and friends: Merlene Duncombe and the Duncombe Family of South Andros, Michael and Mabel “Billy” Albury, Rev. Carlton Roberts, Dwayne Parker, Keith Major, Jean Storr, Vincent and Dell Higgs of the Gilbert Crescent Community and the Community of Holmes Rock.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.