Funeral service for Apostle Reverend Leroy Herbert Jones, 88 yrs., a resident of Carmichael Road West, will be held at Evangelic Assembly Church of God In Christ, Baillou Hill Road & Fleming Street, on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Patrick Smith, assisted by Dr. Ivan Ford Butler, Jr. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife of 53 years, Frances Louise Beneby Jones, Sister: Pearlina Brennen, Children: Renia Brown (predeceased by her husband Rev. Nelson Brown), Rochell & David Balfour, Jennifer & Nicola Jones, Glendina & Durant Minus Sr., Lynette & Patrick Newbold. Adopted Children: Andre Newbold, Beverly Thompson, Reba Pennerman & Delphine Sherman; Grandchildren: Kiteria & Alvardo Johnson, Cyril Strachan Jr. (predeceased), Charonya Strachan, Chrishawn Ferguson, Lendeic Smith, Terran Brown, Nelreco & Carletta Brown, Diandra & Amaeleo Carey, Renel & Alphonso Rolle, Nathan & Maquelle Brown, Nelson Brown Jr., Lanida & Renard Baker, Nishka & Ramond Forbes, David Don Balfour, Jarawdo, Ishmael & Oswald Brown Jr., Duranda, Durant Jr. & Danai Minus, Durvano & Duranique Minus, Nicholas & De’Angelo Wilson, Ladaijah, Cordero & Fiona Newbold.

Great Grandchildren: Cierra (predeceased), Ashley, Rayanna, Nevaeh, Ameala, Gabriel, Jeremiah, Oswald III, K’xandrya, Kalecia, Rashay, Narayha, Raziya, Paris, Destiny, Marsellus, Donniesha, Emanuel, Dario, Jalissa, Jaliya, Darius, Jahmani & Milliano; Sisters/Brothers in law: Ruth & James Adderley, Joanna Ferguson, Rose Jones, Princess Margareth & Harvey Emmanuel, Reverend Daniel & Beverly Beneby, Joshua & Donette Beneby, Randolph & Elijah Beneby.

A host of other relatives Nieces/ Nephews: Bernadette & Michael Coleman, Kimberly & Darren Richie, Janet & Craig Clarke, Reginal Jr. & Kenrick Beneby, Bernita, Dwayne & Dominic Beneby, Retired R/N Durvanna & Phillip Morris, Doctor Daphnie & Frederick Sands, Registered Nurse Anakita & Perry Knowles, Tocina, Antoine & James Jr. Adderley, Mizette & Peare Coakley, Sabrina & Tony Coakley, Angelique Coakley, Christine, Doctor Margo & Randy Beneby, Theresa Guy, Charlene Sweeting, Patricia Sweeting, Stephanie Sands, Angela Higgs, Jackie Skippings, Michael & Marie Roach, Senior Trained Clinical Nurse Elizabeth Ann, Elaine, Darron & Spurgeon Morley, Charmaine Coleby, Henry Dumett, Sean Darville, Prince Mcphee, Adrian & Darin Russell, Gwendolyn Ferguson, Deborah Russell, Anthony Smith, Christopher & Jeffrey Ferguson, Sharon, Julie, Erica, Kimberly Wood, Orea Knowles, Brad, Ken, Rico, Andrea, Trevor, Tracey & Kasey Jones, Maryann & Freddie Newchurch, Jackie & Ronald Burton, Loretta Nairn, Permel & Al Shrimpe, Adopted Niece: Registered Nurse Nicola &Travaughn Kelly.

Host of friends and Acquaintances such as: Best friend of sixty three (63) years Brother Stanley Brown from Dublin Georgia, Pastor Patrick Smith & the family of Evangelic Assembly, Pastor Ivan Butler Sr. & Family, Pastor Ivan Butler Jr. & The Kemp Road Union Baptist Church Family, Rev. Dr. Joan Newbold & Family of Bahamas Word Of Truth Ministry, Pastor Franklyn Lightbourne & The Revival Faith Mission Church Family, Father Basil l. Tynes and Family, Father Roderick Bain & The St. Barnabas Anglican Church Family, Evangelist Althea Neely, Pastor Deborah Smith and Family of The Universal Village Mission Church Lazaretta Road, Pastor Eldridge & Princess Tinker & Family, Rev. Julia Pratt & Family, Pastor Howard & Evangelist Michell Mott, Class of 2004 Drug Addictionologist, Doctor Mucomba Millar, Doctor Lynwood Brown, Doctor Phillip Huyler, The Fleming Street District Medical Team Dr. Feron Deaveaux & Nurse A. Colebrooke, The District Nursing Team Nurse Antoinette Edwards, Nurse Rokia Russell. Dr. Lena Reyes & Family, TheDepartment of Public Health & Wellness, The Suspected Child Abused & Neglected Unit, Ms. Jacquline Newbold N01 & Staff of The Tuberculosis Surveillance Unit, The CNCD UNIT Staff, The Burns Unit Staff in P.M.H, Rashae Bain, Keetonia Albury, Amelia, Rawle Springer, Jullianna Rolle, Katylee Dawkins, BADC Family, AGA Mrs. Antoinette Hall & Mrs. Faustine Symonette, Prisca Burrows & Joycelyn Rahming, Jessica Gibson, Mr. Robert Lockhart, Mark Bowe & Family, Mr. Terrance C. Daxon (Mayaguana), Greg Ferguson, Lenny Smith, Cyril Strachan, Florence Marshall & Family, The Swain Family Pastor of Vision Chapel Community Church Family Quintine Alley, Norma Rolle & Family, Apostle Amos Rahming & Family, The Family of Demerittes Funeral Home, The Carmichael Road Villagers, Nursing Colleagues I.C.22, Arvis Mortimer & Family, Shirley Bastian Hanna & Family, Shalaencia & Shadia Major, Christina Brennen, Marva Staurt & Family, Pastor Dr. William A. Pennerman Sr. & The Alpha & Omega Church Family, The Carey Family, The Rolle Family, The Dorsette Family, Loretta Rolle & Family, The Kingloc Family, Kevin & Karen Rolle & Family, Carnetta Minus & Family, Mr. Livingston Pratt & Family, The Deleveaux Family, The Beneby Family, The Sands Family, Arlene Strachan & Family, Captain Henry & Mrs. Curry & The 23rd Nassau Boys Bridgade Company, Brian Saunders, Rayann Cartwright & Arlene Strachan, Viola Black & Family, The Sargeant Family, Junior, Humphrey & Denise Sherman,

NOTE: – It is not our intention to leave any of Daddy’s Special close Family, Relatives and Friends not mentioned, so please pardon us.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 9-2:00 p.m. on Saturday & at the church from 12:00 p.m. until service time.