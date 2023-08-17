Graveside Service

For Leroy Thomas Poitier, 68

A resident of Bain Town will be held at Old Trail Cemetery ,Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 18th August,2023 2:00 p.m.

Officiating will be Apostle Randolph Deleveaux and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

He survived by God Daugther: Jane Ferguson; Special Friend: Cynthia Hanna along with a host of other relatives and friends too much to mention at this time.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING