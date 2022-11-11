Funeral Service for the late Leslie Anthony Warren Bowleg age 78,of Milton Lane & Mars End, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 11th November, 2022 at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Trinity Way, Stapledon Gardens. Celebrant,the Rev’d. Fr. De’Angelo Bowe assisted by Rev’d Fr. John Kabiga. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish Leslie’s life testimony and memories are his Loving Wife: Paula (née Coakley) of 38 years; their Son: Jamin; Sisters: Coral “Phil” Bonamy, Thelma Rolle, Stephanie Bowleg-McKenzie; Brother: Derek (Fern) Bowleg; Sisters-in-law: Cheryl Bowleg and Patricia Coakley-Rolle; Nieces and their Spouses: Constance, Dr. Chanti, and Brigitta Seymour, Lesley (Ryan) Rahming, Patrice (William) Hall, Toni (DeCarlo) McPhee, Cherise (Christopher) Adgar, Simone (Jhomo) Graham, Sophie (Kostos) Kapaousouzoglou, Kimberley and Anita Bowleg, Romorna Edgecombe, Sonjia Miller, Geneva Morley, Theresa Brown, Janet Brown Williams, Susanne (William) Pennerman, Michelle (Micheal) Lewis, Kishna and Karlicia Rolle, Vanda Coakley, and Bridgette Wright; Nephews and their Spouses: Cornell, Kenneth, Steven (Kendra McPhee), and Hans Seymour, Kevin (Tamika), Marcian, Mario (Dr. Lancia), Michael, Etienne II and Anton (Zoe) Bowleg, Marlon Bonamy, Crispin Rolle, Alton (Dr. Carlyne), and Ernest McKenzie, Shon (Nicola) Missick, Carlton Rolle Jr. Theophilis, Rudolph and Travis Coakley, and Ken Mullings; Grandnieces: Jeane’ Swann, Shonell (Jamal) Mortimer, Jasmine, Benyanique, Kendranique, Makeda, and Kenya Seymour, Kevon, Kiane, Anaiah, Amayah, and A’Mari Bowleg, Ryan-Simone Rahming, Racquel Hall, Micah Graham, Casmine McKenzie, Haris Kapaousouzoglou; Grandnephews: Rico (Senator Maxine), Miguel Swann, Joshua, Clement, Kenneth, and Judah Seymour, Dillon McPhee, Ethan Hall, Malachi Graham, Daniel and Jonathan Adgar, Rameik, Hugh, Jaleel, and Aamari Bowleg, Kymani Symonette; Numerous Great-Grandnieces and Great-Grandnephews including: Omar Adderley, Alexander, Hugh, Amarri and Jaleel Bowleg, Reca, Renae, and Rachel Seymour, Jamarri and Saniya Mortimer, and Rushawn Robinson; Aunts: Bloneva Poitier and Merlis Sweetng; Uncle: William Coakley; Other Relatives and Friends: The Bowleg, King, Moncur, and Hepburn Families, Descendants of Richard, Arthur, and Herbert King, Descendants of Pearl Cox, Descendants of Rupert Bowleg, Descendants of Ernest and Delores Coakley, John King, Rosalie Minus, The Family of Zoe Galanis, The Family of Florence Higgs, Hilton Bowleg and Family, Bernadette Johnson, Michelle Adderley, Arthur and Ellis Peet, Sylvia Russell, Wilemena Grant, Ethel Brown, The Parish Church of the Most Holy Trinity, The Bahamas Anglican Cursillo, The Anglican Church Men, and the Lunch Bunch Group.

Please forgive us if your name does not appear, it is not intentional and we do value your contribution to Leslie’s life.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.